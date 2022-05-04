The Best Of Carla Esparza

On season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter, Esparza defeated Angela Hill, Tecia Torres, Jessica Penne, and Rose Namajunas on her way to being the champ. Defeating such strong competition in TUF was a sign of things to come for Esparza’s UFC tenure.

And although her road back to a shot at the belt she once held was a tough one, she’s climbed her way all the way back to the top. At UFC 274, she will face Namajunas once again, this time however, more than seven years of experience have transformed the two women into completely different fighters and people.

Look back at some of Esparza’s best performances since winning season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter:

Carla Esparza Defeats Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 219 – December 30, 2017

