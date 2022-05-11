The Best Of Aleksandar Rakic

Since joining the UFC in 2017, the 30-year-old Austrian has showcased his dynamite power on the way to a 6-1 record in the Octagon, and he climbed the ladder quickly thanks to impressive performances against a handful of the division’s Top 15.

This weekend, Rakic faces his toughest test yet in former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. A win over Blachowicz, especially a dominant one, would definitely help Rakic stake his claim as the next man to compete for the belt.

But before we look ahead at what’s next for Rakic, let’s reminisce on his best performances to date:

Aleksandar Rakic vs Devin Clark

UFC 231 – December 8, 2018

Rakic’s first true litmus test came at UFC 231, when he went to battle with Devin Clark. The two light heavyweights collided in a big way as Clark found early success on the feet. Rakic was able to recover and turn the tables on Clark, getting the first-round finish despite being hurt early in the bout.

The TKO win truly announced that Rakic had arrived in the UFC light heavyweight Top 15, and only big things were on the horizon.

Aleksandar Rakic vs Jimi Manuwa

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – June 1, 2019