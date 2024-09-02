The 10: What’s In Store For September

Announcements
September’s arrival brings about the beginning of the school year (in earnest), the start of a shift towards autumn (ideally), the looming arrival of all things pumpkin spiced (unfortunately), and the return of the National Football League and myriad fantasy football leagues for some people, myself included.
But in the fighting world, flipping the calendar to September means coming around the final bend to set up the beginning of the home stretch for the UFC schedule — that period just before the sprint to the finish in November and December where some key matchups play out, others are established, and many of us start sketching out what our year-end award ballots look like right now.
September also now features some traditions, including the annual Noche UFC event, held this year at Sphere in Las Vegas, and a return to Paris for the third consecutive year. Combined with the return to action at the UFC APEX following a weekend off over Labor Day, the month ahead offers a three-event slate with loads of exciting matchups, plus a couple intriguing contests that could surprise.
Here’s a closer look at what piques my interest most in the latest edition of The 10.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady — Saturday, September 7 (Las Vegas, NV)
Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima
Business has been picking up in the flyweight division of late, and this clash between Felipe dos Santos and Andre Lima should continue that trend.
A member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, dos Santos made a massive impression on short notice last September, venturing to Sydney and battling Manel Kape tooth-and-nail for 15 minutes. He rebounded from that loss with an uneven effort and split decision win over Victor Altamirano in February, and looks to continue his momentum here.
Lima earned a spot on the UFC roster last fall with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, then began his tenure in unforgettable fashion as he was bitten by Igor Severino, resulting in a DQ win in his debut. Last time out at UFC 302 in June, he earned a split decision win over Mitch Raposo in a bout that probably shouldn’t have been scored a split decision.
Each of these young Brazilians has shown promise already through their first two UFC appearances, and this matchup should determine which of them takes another step forward heading into next year and which holds steady for a moment as they gain further experience. Either way, it should be an entertaining clash between two long-term names to watch in the 125-pound weight class.
Jessica Andrade vs Natalia Silva
Jessica Andrade and Natalia Silva face off in an all-Brazilian battle of Top 10 fighters in the flyweight division that serves as the co-main event of the month’s opening show.
Andrade slides back up the 125-pound ranks following wins over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez in her last two appearances at strawweight, returning to a weight class where she stumbled in her last outing against Erin Blanchfield. The most experienced female fighter on the roster, “Bate Estaca” is one of only two fighters ranked in the Top 15 in two weight classes, checking in at No. 4 at strawweight and No. 6 at flyweight.
After earning victories in each of her first five UFC starts and 11 consecutive fights overall, Silva gets an opportunity to propel herself into the title conversation here. The 27-year-old bested surging Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius in her promotional debut two summers back, and enters this one off a unanimous decision win over fellow Brazilian Viviane Araujo in February.
While a title opportunity isn’t at stake, this one does have top of the division ramifications as we head towards this month’s championship trilogy fight and figuring out what comes next. An emphatic win for either fighter puts them smack dab in the thick of the chase alongside No. 1 contender Manon Fiorot, ex-strawweight queen Rose Namajunas, and emerging contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady
Top 10 welterweights close out the opening show of the month as Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady go head-to-head to see which one will hold their position in the 170-pound hierarchy heading into the fall.
The 38-year-old Burns competes for the first time since his third-round stoppage loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 earlier this year in Miami. “Durinho” has dropped two straight but remains a battle-tested veteran presence on the fringes of contention in the talent-rich welterweight ranks.
Injuries have limited Brady to just two appearances over the last two years and only one since his UFC 280 loss to current champ Belal Muhammad. He looked outstanding in submitting Kelvin Gastelum last December in Austin, but persistent health issues and layoffs make it difficult to forecast what to expect from the now 31-year-old Philadelphia native.
Will Burns turn back the challenge of the skilled East Coast grappler or can Brady take a big step towards title contention by dispatching the former title challenger here?
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili — Saturday, September 14 (Las Vegas, NV)
Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont
Bantamweight contenders Irene Aldana and Norma Dumont close out the preliminary card slate at Noche UFC.
Aldana makes her second appearances since challenging for the title in the summer of 2023, looking to build off her gutsy come-from-behind win over Karol Rosa to close out last year. The 36-year-old Mexican standout remains one of the most dangerous talents in the division, sporting an 8-3 record over her last 11 starts, with each of those setbacks coming against divisional rulers.
Dumont has quietly put together a four-fight winning streak and 7-2 record overall through her first nine UFC appearances. The Brazilian Sanda specialist followed up her 2023 wins over Rosa and Chelsea Chandler by spoiling the return of former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie earlier this year.
This has the makings of a potential punch-up on the level of Aldana’s grueling battle with Rosa, as both women are happy to stand in the center and sling hands. The bantamweight division is going to be featured prominently over the next couple months, and how this one shakes out will have an impact on how things line up heading into next year.
Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
After being postponed at the 11th hour earlier this summer, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will share the Octagon in a UFC 306 pay-per-view main card feature bout.
After more than 18 months on the sidelines, Ortega made his triumphant return to action back in February, submitting Yair Rodriguez in the third round of their rematch in Mexico City. The two-time title challenger remains one of the most dangerous threats in the division, brandishing a willingness to exchange on the feet and a sublime submission repertoire should things go to the canvas.
Lopes has been arguably the most exciting fighter on the roster since his arrival last May. In four appearances, the Mexico-based Brazilian has gone 4-1, shining in his short-notice debut loss to Movsar Evloev before producing three straight rapid finishes ahead of his clash with fellow gangster Dan Ige at UFC 303 in July.
As exciting as the prospects of Ortega and Lopes facing off in the summer on short notice were, the anticipation should be even greater here as both men have had the proper amount of time to prepare for one another. Expect plenty of scrambles, submission attempts, and non-stop action from start to finish once these two finally hit the Octagon.
Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko look to settle their championship rivalry as they battle it out with the flyweight title hanging in the balance for a third time.
Each of the first two fights between these women has been captivating, and the interest in this third pairing was only increased as they coached opposite one another on Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, where one athlete from each team captured a win in the finals.
Grasso registered a massive upset to claim the title in their first encounter at UFC 285 in March 2023, taking advantage of a tactical mistake by Shevchenko in the fourth round to climb on her back, clamp onto a face crank, and squeeze out a tap. In the rematch at last year’s inaugural Noche UFC event, “Bullet” appeared a half-step ahead before Grasso was once again able to take her back late in the contest, spending the final 90 seconds of the fight threatening to find another fight-ending submission.
The rematch was surprisingly scored a split draw, with one official seeing it 48-47 for each of fighter, while the other awarded Grasso a 10-8 score in the fifth to land at 47-47, allowing the champion to retain her title and a third bout between the two a must. Now, a year later, they will aim to provide some finality to things as they once again do battle for divisional supremacy in Las Vegas.
Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
The bantamweight title is up for grabs in the Noche UFC main event, as “Suga” Sean O’Malley defends his belt against No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.
After winning the title last August with a second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling, O’Malley successfully defended his title for the first time in March, registering a unanimous decision win over Marlon “Chito” Vera, avenging the lone loss of his career. Through his first 10 UFC appearances, the Dana White’s Contender Series standout is 8-1 with one no contest, including six stoppage victories.
Dvalishvili has forced his way into this championship pairing over the last several years, piling up dozens of takedowns on the way to amassing 10 consecutive victories. Over the last three years, “The Machine” has posted back-to-back-to-back wins over Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo, three former champions that earned a combined 14 title fight wins.
These two have been getting under each other’s skin since Dvalishvili stole O’Malley’s Thriller-inspired jacket during his face-off with Sterling last year. Bickering aside, this matchup is a fascinating clash of styles between a striking savant and an unrelenting wrestler, and watching these two finally meet will be electric.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis — Saturday, September 28 (Paris, France)
Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen
Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen face off in “The City of Lights” in a battle between ascending middleweight contenders.
Born in Russia and based in Paris, Imavov has rebounded from a frustrating 2023 with a pair of victories already in 2024. In February, the 29-year-old posted an emotion-filled majority decision win over Roman Dolidze, and then in June, he ventured to Louisville and collected a fourth-round finish of former title challenger Jared Cannonier.
Allen enters this pairing on a seven-fight winning streak. The Louisiana native posted three wins in each of the previous two years, and then added to that total with a split decision victory over Chris Curtis in April, avenging his previous loss to the ever-ready “Action Man.”
Champ Dricus Du Plessis just successfully defended his title a couple weeks back, and while he has a new challenger at the ready, these two are unquestionably jockeying for position near the top of the division. While a championship opportunity may not be next, a matchup to further solidify their position in the pecking order is all but assured, making a victory here vital to their title ambitions.
William Gomis vs Joanderson Brito
Surging featherweights meet in a compelling fixture in France as local favorite William Gomis locks horns with Brazilian Joanderson Brito.
The 27-year-old Gomis has earned three straight wins to begin his UFC run, extending his winning streak to 11 straight overall. Last time out, “Jaguar” felled Yanis Ghemmouri with a body kick midway through the third round, earning his first stoppage victory inside the Octagon.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Brito has posted five straight victories since dropping his promotional debut to Bill Algeo. In his most recent appearance, “Tubarao” collected a second-round stoppage win over Jack Shore, giving him five consecutive finishes inside the Octagon.
Each of these two are trending towards the Top 15 and a dominant effort for either individual will bring them one step closer to that goal. Will the partisan crowd carry Gomis to another victory or can Brito venture overseas and extend his winning streak to six?
Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis
The final Parisienne pairing this year is an all-action lightweight clash between proven finishers Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis.
Moicano has gone 6-2 over his last eight outings, entering his second UFC main event on a three-fight winning streak and with five consecutive victories at lightweight. The Brazilian is relentless and durable, with an established drive to entertain the masses and chase bonuses, making his most recent outings absolute must-see TV.
After posting five consecutive finishes through his head-kick knockout of Matt Frevola in New York City last November, Saint Denis landed in a pivotal clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 earlier this year. He started well, but was turned back by “The Diamond,” and looks to rebound here on his return to his home turf.
Individually, each of these men is allergic to being in a boring fight, so putting them together is sure to produce a combustible affair to close things out in Paris.