The 10: What’s In Store For September

But in the fighting world, flipping the calendar to September means coming around the final bend to set up the beginning of the home stretch for the UFC schedule — that period just before the sprint to the finish in November and December where some key matchups play out, others are established, and many of us start sketching out what our year-end award ballots look like right now.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

September also now features some traditions, including the annual Noche UFC event, held this year at Sphere in Las Vegas, and a return to Paris for the third consecutive year. Combined with the return to action at the UFC APEX following a weekend off over Labor Day, the month ahead offers a three-event slate with loads of exciting matchups, plus a couple intriguing contests that could surprise.

Here’s a closer look at what piques my interest most in the latest edition of The 10.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady — Saturday, September 7 (Las Vegas, NV)

Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima