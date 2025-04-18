The 10 | The Best Of The UFC In Montreal

The very first UFC fight to ever take place in Montreal makes the list, and not just because it was the inaugural UFC bout in the city, the province of Quebec, or Canada as a whole for that matter, which was the case.

Goulet was an early all-action type most famous for being on the wrong end of Duane Ludwig’s record-setting seven-second knockout win at UFC Fight Night 3 at the start of 2006. Hironaka arrived in the UFC with a 10-2 record and riding a three-fight winning streak, but dropped two of three ahead of this showdown with “The Road Warrior” in his home province.

Goulet was the aggressor and more successful of the two early, working well on the feet until his Japanese counterpart clipped him late in the first and nearly secured a finish. It was a quintessential Goulet moment — a good start gone bad because of his shaky defensive mechanics — and he got touched up in the opening minute of the second round as well, a left hook causing him to momentarily sit down in place in the center of the Octagon.

But Hironaka got too confident and comfortable with his hands low, and Goulet capitalized, driving home a right hand that dropped him before chasing him down and securing the finish with a short left and straight right to the chin.

Georges St-Pierre defeats Matt Serra by TKO (knees) at 4:45 of Round 2 (UFC 83)