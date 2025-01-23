The 10 | Standout Strawweight Title Fights

Esparza was the top seed heading into Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter — the reigning Invicta FC champion at the time and a dominant wrestler sporting a 10-2 mark that included prior wins over fellow UFC title hopefuls Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings. Despite her credentials and accolades, “The Cookie Monster” always felt a little overlooked and under-appreciated.

She was reliable, established, and methodical in her approach to collecting victories, and few people flock to No. 1 seeds that generate very little drama. They’re attracted to Cinderella stories, like that of the No. 7 seed Namajunas, then in her early 20s and with a bundle of unrefined potential. She was dynamic, athletic, and worked her way to the finals in the exact opposite fashion as Esparza, registering submission wins over Alex Chambers, Joanne Wood (nee Calderwood), and Randa Markos.

She was the belle of the ball, and Esparza was the clock striking midnight.

From the outset, the Team Oyama representative’s experience and savvy shone through as she allowed Namajunas to bop and move at range, throwing kicks and leaping attacks, using them to catch her off balance and put her on the canvas. While Namajunas did well to counter the wrestling early, Esparza’s experience and methodical approach was simply too much for the 22-year-old to deal with.

After finishing the second round working from mount and advancing to the back, Esparza took Namajunas down early in the third and quickly transitioned to her back, sinking in her hooks before doing the same with a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk defeats Carla Esparza (UFC 185 — March 14, 2015)