The 10 | Outlining the Top Action Inside the Octagon in April

We saw the first title change of 2025, a Knockout of the Year contender courtesy of Mauricio Ruffy, and breakout efforts from newcomers and mainstays like.

As we flip the calendar to April, the steady march of events continues through the first two weeks of the month before Easter weekend brings a temporary pause, with the action picking up again straight after.

This month’s slate offers a sampling of everything on the UFC menu at the moment: a newcomer-heavy fight card capped by a standout main event at the UFC APEX, a star-studded pay-per-view at Kaseya Center in Miami, and a return to Kansas City for a quality UFC Fight Night event capped by a battle between two men that challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2024.

There is something on the schedule for everyone in the coming weeks, and I’m here to give you a peak at what piques my interest the most in this latest edition of The 10.

Enjoy!

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy — Saturday, April 5 (Las Vegas, NV)

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy