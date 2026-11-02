The 10 | November Is Not Short On Action

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The month wraps with an outstanding light heavyweight clash between former champion Prochazka and streaking City Kickboxing man Stirling in another matchup with real title stakes.

Prochazka competes for the first time since his UFC 327 loss to Carlos Ulberg in their battle for the vacant light heavyweight title. He’s 5-0 in non-title UFC contests with five finishes, but dropped each of his last three championship opportunities, which leaves him in a weird position regardless of the outcome here, especially with Ulberg expected to be back in the first half of next year.

WATCH: Relive Prochazka's Epic Title Fight Win Over Teixeira

Stirling, who trains with the sidelined champion at the elite Auckland fight camp, has won all six of his UFC appearances to date, taking things to another level this year with three consecutive stoppages. He walloped Jan Blachowicz in Belgrade this summer and now faces a second straight former titleholder, aiming to add to his winning streak while potentially setting up an awkward situation at the top of the division when Ulberg is ready to return.

This is an amazing matchup that is going to identify where Stirling is in his evolution as a fighter, with positives existing regardless of the outcome. A new name in the title mix would be great, but a lesson and a pause on the way up wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world either.

What’s more interesting is what’s to come for Prochazka, who has garnered a number of championship opportunities but is eventually going to run out of chances if he continues to falter in the big moments. His last loss was excruciating, and it’ll be captivating to see how he comes back here.