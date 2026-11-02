The 10 | November Is Not Short On Action

November is always an entertaining month inside the Octagon thanks to the annual trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City, where a numbered event featuring multiple championship fights and several high-profile pairings always lands. This year is no different.
In addition to the yearly trek to “The Big Apple,” the month ahead also features an entertaining Fight Night card at the Meta APEX and a return to Qatar with a gem of a card featuring a pair of critical matchups and twin flyweight bouts with great significance. Two titles will be defended and title pictures in several divisions are going to be clarified, so be sure not to miss any of the action on these three fight cards.
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It’s going to be an incredible November, and these are the bouts that intrigue me the most.
UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker — Saturday, November 7 (Las Vegas, NV)
Jose Delano vs Murtazali Magomedov
Let’s kick things off with the standard “one for me” that appears every month.
Delano and Magomedov are both graduates of Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, and each comes in off victories in their respective promotional debuts earlier this year. Now, they face off to see which of them takes another step forward in the loaded featherweight ranks.
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The Brazilian was one of the most UFC-ready contract winners from last year, a former LFA champ whose only loss in the last decade came against current UFC fighter Gabriel Santos, and he showed his readiness in his debut win over former KSW champ Robert Ruchala. Magomedov arrived with an unblemished record and a 100-percent finishing rate, then maintained both with a first-round submission win over Melsik Baghdasaryan that helped him earn top honors in both the newcomers and submissions categories in our Half-Year Awards.
This matchup makes a ton of sense on both sides, with Delano getting the opportunity to turn back Magomedov and show he’s an ascending name to watch, while the fighter from Kyrgyzstan faces a battle-tested talent in a fight where a win means a great deal. Either way, a new player emerges in the 145-pound weight class.
Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba
After both fought for championship gold last year, Suarez and Jandiroba meet here in a bout that could very well determine the next challenger for Mackenzie Dern.
Suarez rebounded from her loss to Zhang Weili with a tepid effort against Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC ’25 but then shone in her only start so far in 2026, submitting Loopy Godinez. As for Jandiroba, she came up short against Dern last October in Abu Dhabi and bounced back with a strong effort against Tabatha Ricci last time out, moving to 23-4 in her career in the process.
WATCH: Tatina Suarez Submits Loopy Godinez At UFC 327
With Zhang’s next steps still uncertain and these two stationed in the Top 5, a dominant showing on either side could result in a championship opportunity. It’s slightly more likely for Suarez, who has yet to face Dern, but with Denise Gomes the only other Top 5 option, a huge effort from the Brazilian could prompt a rematch for the title as well.
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Johnny Walker
Made in the wake of Sean Brady’s withdrawal due to a gnarly staph infection, this heavyweight pairing between Cortes Acosta and Walker is going to tell us straight away where the tall and rangy Brazilian fits in his new weight class.
Cortes Acosta is an established commodity, a Top 10 mainstay who has struggled to clear the final hurdle standing in the way of becoming a legitimate contender, but is clearly better than most of those stationed below him in the rankings. Walker debuted in the division at UFC 332, knocking Mick Parkin out cold in a performance that certainly got people curious about what he could become with this move to heavyweight. Now we get to find out.
READ: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
The Dominican has only lost four times in his career and has yet to be finished, so Walker has his work cut out for him if he wants to use this moment to vault into contention. That said, he looked outstanding against Parkin, showcasing the same dangerous and dynamic striking that made him a perennial threat at light heavyweight, with seemingly none of the gas tank concerns he carried in the lower weight class.
With the title on the line later in the month, Alexander Volkov sitting as the clubhouse leader in the championship chase and another massive fight slated for December, this is a chance for each man to make a statement and cement his position heading into 2027.
Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit — Saturday, November 14 (New York, NY)
Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui
Give me more fights like this, please!
Borralho has been a Top 10 staple for a couple of years now and got things moving in the right direction again with a unanimous decision win over Reinier de Ridder in March to move to 8-1 inside the Octagon. He was scheduled to face Joe Pyfer at UFC 330 but had to withdraw, and now he’s set to battle the ascending Dutch threat Belgaroui.
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In his first year in the UFC, the 34-year-old kickboxer posted three wins and three finishes to establish himself as one of the most fascinating dark horses in the division. His length and striking acumen make him a menace to deal with, but now he’s taking a colossal step up in competition to see if he’s capable of being a serious threat in the 185-pound weight class.
The division is in an odd place at the moment but poised to have a wave of results that will clarify things in the months to come, including this contest. It profiles as a clash of styles, and it will be interesting to see how it actually shakes out once they’re in there together.
Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
It’s the current champ and two-time Olympic gold medalist versus the greatest to ever do it on the women’s side of the sport in a highly anticipated battle that was postponed at the start of the year.
Harrison mauled Julianna Pena to claim the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 316, moving to 3-0 in the Octagon and 19-1 overall. She called for a matchup with Nunes moments after, and “The Lioness” greeted her with a fun staredown that set up this all-time matchup. They were scheduled to fight in January at UFC 324, but the fight was delayed when Harrison was forced to undergo neck surgery.
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The added delay ups the intrigue heading into this one, as it felt like Harrison had the edge due to being active while Nunes was retired. But now, with the former two-division queen and best female fighter ever having had another 10 months to prepare while the champion has been largely rehabbing, this one suddenly feels far more compelling and competitive.
Depending on how this plays out, we’re either going to have to revisit the G.O.A.T. conversation on the women’s side of the sport or take a longer look at where Nunes stands in the overall pantheon. If that doesn’t get you excited, I’m not sure what will.
Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit
The annual trek to Madison Square Garden wraps with a heavyweight title fight between newly minted undisputed champion Ciryl Gane and polarizing ascending contender Josh Hokit that will reset the direction of the division heading into 2027.
Just a year after his bout with Tom Aspinall ended in a no contest, Gane stands atop the division, having won interim gold at the White House by beating Alex Pereira and being promoted to the full role when the Brit suffered a setback in his attempt to return. Gane is an undeniably talented fighter and looked excellent against Pereira, but could also really use a clean and dominant showing to put himself in a better light as next year draws closer.
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Hokit’s emergence has been a testament to the combined power of winning fights and capturing attention, as he’s gone from making his promotional debut last November against Max Gimenis to fighting for gold here. He’s coming off consecutive wins over Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, is more talented than he gets credit for because of his verbal exploits and can become the fifth Contender Series grad to win UFC gold with a victory in NYC.
This one is going to tell us a great deal about each athlete and what to expect going forward in the heavyweight ranks. Gane is the more well-rounded and experienced fighter, but Hokit has shown both grit and earnest talent throughout this run and should not be dismissed in this matchup.
UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling — Saturday, November 21 (Al Rayyan, Qatar)
Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
The first of two important flyweight bouts scheduled to take place in Qatar later this month is a timely rematch between Albazi and Costa.
Albazi, who currently sits at No. 8 in the Meta rankings and No. 9 in the media rankings, enters on a two-fight skid, having lost to Kyoji Horiguchi in February in what was his first bout since November 2024. Injuries really stalled out his ascent, but a dominant return to the win column would put him straight back into the thick of things in the 125-pound weight class.
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Costa touches down in the Middle East in the midst of a 3-0 run this year with three stoppage wins, having most recently choked out Cody Durden at UFC 329 in July. He’s been fighting with greater confidence and urgency during his current run of success, and it’s honestly astounding that he’s currently not ranked in either Top 15 set.
The first time they met was on short notice toward the end of 2022, with Albazi earning a third-round stoppage win in what was a competitive bout the whole way through. Albazi has only fought three times since, while Costa has gone 5-2 and comes into this one with all the momentum.
Can Albazi bounce back, or will Costa get a measure of revenge?
Asu Almabayev vs Kyoji Horiguchi
Top 10 standouts positioned close to one another in both rankings sets clash here as Almabayev and Horiguchi return to Qatar looking to collect another important win.
Almabayev has gone 7-1 since entering the UFC, with his only setback coming in a short-notice matchup with Manel Kape where the bout was halted after the Kazakh fighter suffered an uncalled eye poke. He’s rebounded with a trio of quality wins, beating Alex Perez last year at ABHA Arena before submitting Charles Johnson with a Suloev stretch in June.
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Horiguchi’s return to the UFC came last year in Qatar, where he stopped Tagir Ulanbekov before beating Albazi in February and losing to Kape in a late June main event pairing. It was his first setback since April 2022, and it will be interesting to see if it was just a hiccup against a title contender or the first sign that his days as an elite talent are coming to a close.
Things are getting crowded and complicated at the top of the division, even with champion Joshua Van maintaining a hectic schedule. Brandon Royval is in the mix, Lone’er Kavanagh isn’t far off, and the winner of this one could be in the mix as well, setting up what should be an electric first half of 2027 at 125 pounds.
Aljamain Sterling vs Kevin Vallejos
Fresh off Alexander Volkanovski’s successful defense of the featherweight title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, Sterling and Vallejos go head-to-head in a battle that carries real title ramifications.
Sterling has gone 3-1 since moving to featherweight and enters off consecutive wins over Bran Ortega and Youssef Zalal while constantly lobbying for a championship opportunity based on pedigree, past success and veteran standing. His grappling remains outstanding and his greatest strength, but it’ll be interesting to see how he contends with a faster, more powerful foe this time around.
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Vallejos, who turns 25 at the start of next month, has gone 4-0 with three stoppages since arriving in the UFC, with his only career setback coming in his initial Contender Series appearance opposite Jean Silva. Yes, that Jean Silva. He’s earned back-to-back stoppages over veterans Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett and can put himself into the title discussion by toppling the former bantamweight champ.
This is a classic grappler-versus-striker clash, but also a matchup between a 37-year-old veteran and a rising star 13 years his junior, where Sterling will be trying to lean heavily on his wrestling and Vallejos will be doing everything in his power to keep things standing and land big shots. The winner may not have next, as that honor likely belongs to Silva, but they will definitely be on the short list heading into next year.
Jiri Prochazka vs Navajo Stirling
The month wraps with an outstanding light heavyweight clash between former champion Prochazka and streaking City Kickboxing man Stirling in another matchup with real title stakes.
Prochazka competes for the first time since his UFC 327 loss to Carlos Ulberg in their battle for the vacant light heavyweight title. He’s 5-0 in non-title UFC contests with five finishes, but dropped each of his last three championship opportunities, which leaves him in a weird position regardless of the outcome here, especially with Ulberg expected to be back in the first half of next year.
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Stirling, who trains with the sidelined champion at the elite Auckland fight camp, has won all six of his UFC appearances to date, taking things to another level this year with three consecutive stoppages. He walloped Jan Blachowicz in Belgrade this summer and now faces a second straight former titleholder, aiming to add to his winning streak while potentially setting up an awkward situation at the top of the division when Ulberg is ready to return.
This is an amazing matchup that is going to identify where Stirling is in his evolution as a fighter, with positives existing regardless of the outcome. A new name in the title mix would be great, but a lesson and a pause on the way up wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world either.
What’s more interesting is what’s to come for Prochazka, who has garnered a number of championship opportunities but is eventually going to run out of chances if he continues to falter in the big moments. His last loss was excruciating, and it’ll be captivating to see how he comes back here.