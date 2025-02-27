The 10 | Madness Inside The Octagon This March

We kick off this month’s collection with the requisite “one for me,” which comes in the featherweight division as unbeaten Hyder Amil takes on streaking Frenchman William Gomis on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It took two fights for Amil to become must-see TV, as he followed his frenetic win over Fernie Garcia with a chaotic 65-second win over Jeong Yeong Lee to move to 2-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall. The Scrap Pack member isn’t a berserker until you land on him, and then he comes forward with a non-stop barrage of hooks and heavy shots, looking to get you out of there as quickly and decisively as possible.

KAPE VS ALMABAYEV: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

Gomis is one of those athletes that has been quietly making steady progress in the 145-pound ranks, posting victories in each of his first four UFC appearances to run his overall winning streak to an even dozen. He beat good comp on the way up, has only lost to two very good fighters, and has continued to look like a crisp, technical fighter with solid upside since touching down in the UFC a couple years ago.

What makes this fight so compelling to me, and therefore part of this collection, is the contrast of styles between the pressuring Amil and countering Gomis. In theory, they fit each other nicely and that should create interesting exchanges and the potential for a very entertaining fight, but Amil is also a chaos agent, which means anything is possible.

And fights where anything is possible are must-watch fixtures.

Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev