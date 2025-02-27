The 10 | Madness Inside The Octagon This March

Business picked up in February, but it really starts to ramp up in March, as five Saturdays bring five events and a bushel of exciting action into the Octagon.
While the star attraction of the coming month is UFC 313 and its light heavyweight championship main event, each of March’s five events has something intriguing to offer, including a ton of matchups carrying significant divisional stakes, and a couple opportunities to find out exactly where some new and emerging names fit in their respective weight classes.
Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev
Without any further ado, let’s dive into the matchups that fascinate me the most in the coming month; this is The 10 for March 2025.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev — Saturday, March 1 (Las Vegas, NV)
Hyder Amil vs William Gomis
We kick off this month’s collection with the requisite “one for me,” which comes in the featherweight division as unbeaten Hyder Amil takes on streaking Frenchman William Gomis on Saturday in Las Vegas.
It took two fights for Amil to become must-see TV, as he followed his frenetic win over Fernie Garcia with a chaotic 65-second win over Jeong Yeong Lee to move to 2-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall. The Scrap Pack member isn’t a berserker until you land on him, and then he comes forward with a non-stop barrage of hooks and heavy shots, looking to get you out of there as quickly and decisively as possible.
KAPE VS ALMABAYEV: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
Gomis is one of those athletes that has been quietly making steady progress in the 145-pound ranks, posting victories in each of his first four UFC appearances to run his overall winning streak to an even dozen. He beat good comp on the way up, has only lost to two very good fighters, and has continued to look like a crisp, technical fighter with solid upside since touching down in the UFC a couple years ago.
What makes this fight so compelling to me, and therefore part of this collection, is the contrast of styles between the pressuring Amil and countering Gomis. In theory, they fit each other nicely and that should create interesting exchanges and the potential for a very entertaining fight, but Amil is also a chaos agent, which means anything is possible.
And fights where anything is possible are must-watch fixtures.
Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev
The first main event of the month takes place in the flyweight division, with Manel Kape squaring off with Asu Almabayev in a bout that could determine the next title challenger in the 125-pound weight class.
Kape turned in his best performance to date in the UFC last time out, stopping Bruno Silva in the third round before going on a tirade about how he is the best fighter in the division and the one that should be facing Alexandre Pantoja for the title next. When he fights like he did that evening in Tampa, it’s hard to argue against “StarBoy,” but the key with Kape is consistency, and he needs to turn in a comparable effort this weekend to maintain that momentum and potentially be granted his wish.
MAIN EVENT: Manel Kape Interview | Asu Almabayev Interview
Almabayev was always meant to be on this card, just not always as the main event, but now the streaking fighter from Kazakhstan gets a chance to potentially force his way into the title conversation by facing off with Kape. The 31-year-old has won 17 straight overall, including each of his first four UFC outings, climbing to No. 8 in the rankings in the process.
With the title likely to go up for grabs in the early part of the summer and another key bout in the division on tap for later this month, a strong showing for either man here will likely establish them as the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next flyweight championship opportunity.
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev — Saturday, March 8 (Las Vegas, NV)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
What an absolutely fascinating heavyweight clash we have here…
Blaydes is a perennial contender and Top 5 fixture looking to get things moving in the right direction again following his first-round stoppage loss to Tom Aspinall last summer in Manchester. The 34-year-old is 13-5 with one no contest in his UFC career, has shared the Octagon with the top names in the division over the last several years, including garnering victories over Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov.
UFC 313: View The Full Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
A two-time winner on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Kuniev collected a contract last season with a first-round stoppage win over Hugo Cunha, moving his record to 13-2-1 with one no contest in the process. The 34-year-old is a bear of a man with a diverse skill set, including a combat sambo background, and is an intriguing addition to the changing heavyweight division.
The reason this one stands out and is can’t-miss this month is that rarely do we see newcomers thrust straight into pairings with Top 5 talents, and when they are, it’s generally someone coming in with an established reputation and track record from somewhere else; see Michael Chandler or Kayla Harrison. Kuniev is not either of those athletes, but here he is, stationed opposite Blaydes with a chance to instantly insert himself into the thick of the heavyweight title chase with a win.
Clearly, this fight has my attention, and it should have yours, as well.
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Brazilian contenders meet in the middle of the UFC 313 main card as Amanda Lemos takes on Iasmin Lucindo in a classic match between a veteran and a prospect.
Lemos has split a pair of appearances since coming up short in her bid to unseat Zhang Weili from the strawweight throne at UFC 292 two summers back, out-hustling Mackenzie Dern last February before getting submitted by Virna Jandiroba. The 37-year-old has shown fight-changing power and a somewhat rare finishing ability for the weight class in the past, and should look to lean on her experience advantage to hold off the advances of her younger compatriot when they cross paths in Las Vegas later this month.
ENTER NOW: Watch Forbes Video For Chance To Win Vegas Trip & Meet Dana White
Having just turned 23, Lucindo is the youngest female fighter on the roster and one of the five youngest competitors in the UFC right now, which makes the fact that she’s already a Top 10 fighter in the 115-pound weight class all the more impressive. She’s earned four straight victories since dropping a competitive fight with Yazmin Jauregui in her promotional debut, most recently edging out Marina Rodriguez.
Will the tenured veteran turn back the surging prospect or will Lucindo maintain her winning ways and force her way into the Top 5?
Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
With Dan Hooker forced out of UFC 313 with a broken paw, Justin Gaethje will instead run it back with Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of this month’s massive pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena.
Gaethje fights for the first time since his epic clash with Max Holloway last April at UFC 300, which ended with one of the most chaotic final stretches in UFC history and a thudding knockout by the Hawaiian. The former interim champion has as many post-fight bonuses as he does fights inside the Octagon, so you know that any time he makes the walk and crosses the threshold, you have to tune in.
Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev
Fiziev, who turns 32 early in the month, makes his return after suffering a knee injury in his last outing against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023. After losing his promotional debut, the dynamic striker from Kyrgyzstan earned victories in six straight to earn his first assignment opposite Gaethje, and now they will meet again with each looking to make a statement.
Their first meeting at UFC 286 was entertaining and competitive, with Gaethje earning a majority decision win in a bout where Fiziev started exceptionally well, but the American made the correct adjustments and ran away with the contest down the stretch. A lot has changed for both men since that initial encounter, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact that has on how things play out this time around.
Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
It’s finally happening. Folks have been waiting to see Alex Pereira share the Octagon with Magomed Ankalaev since the Brazilian marauder ascended to the top of the light heavyweight division and it will finally happen in the UFC 313 main event.
“Poatan” has been a destroyer over his last four outings, earning finishes each time out while winning and successfully defending the light heavyweight strap three times. Though he was pushed hard last time out against Khalil Rountree Jr., the champion made the requisite adjustments needed to win the fight going away, stopping the challenger with a barrage of strikes late in the fourth round.
RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev's Long And Winding Road To The Top
Unbeaten in his last 13 fights, Ankalaev is the most well-rounded opponent to stand in with Pereira yet — a skilled striker with enough wrestling and grappling to stand as a real threat to end the reign of the dominant Brazilian champion. While there have been some decision-making issues in the past, Ankalaev has a diverse arsenal of weapons, good size, and has exhibited the cardio needed to go five hard rounds if necessary, making him the most formidable challenger Pereira has faced to date.
From the outset, everyone has said they want to see how Pereira handles himself if and when he shares the Octagon with a wrestler, and while Ankalaev isn’t cut from the same cloth as some of his countrymen, he is certainly capable in that department and the biggest threat to take Pereira of any of his recent challengers. The question, of course, is will he be able to do so, and the outcome of the fight largely hinges on how that question is answered.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 — Saturday, March 15 (Las Vegas, NV)
Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
A little shy of two years since their first encounter in London, Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze run it back in a bout that remains significant when it comes to the middleweight hierarchy.
Vettori competes for the first time since dropping a decision to Jared Cannonier in June 2023, looking to maintain his “win one, lose one” form through one more fight in order to start the year with a victory. The former title challenger shifted his training to American Top Team before injuries forced him to the sidelines for all of last year, so it will be interesting to see what the all-star cast of coaches and training partners has brought out of “The Italian Dream” when he makes his return mid-month.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Jamahal Hill And Khalil Rountree Jr. Headline UFC’s Return To Kansas City
The 36-year-old Dolidze opened 2024 with a majority decision loss to current top contender Nassourdine Imavov in a competitive, foul-filled contest before posting consecutive wins over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland at UFC 303 and UFC 307, respectively. Brandishing a 5-2 record over his last seven middleweight appearances, the Georgian will look to maintain his momentum and take another step forward in the division by exacting a little revenge on Vettori this time around.
Vettori got the better of things in their first meeting, earning a unanimous decision win with scores of 29-28 twice and 30-27 once in their UFC 286 main card opener. But he’s fought once since, while Dolidze has made three trips into the Octagon, and it will be interesting to see how things play out now that they’re familiar with what each other brings to the table.
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady — Saturday, March 22 (London, UK)
Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg
Two weeks after Pereira and Ankalaev face off for the light heavyweight title, Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg share the cage in what could be a bout that determines the next title challenger in the 205-pound weight class.
The former champion Blachowicz competes for the first time since welcoming Pereira to the division all the way back at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City. He lost that fight by split decision, battling the Brazilian closer than anyone has since, and boasts a considerable edge in experience and “big fight understanding,” having previously held, defended, and then once again challenged for the light heavyweight title.
UFC LONDON: View The Full Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
Ulberg has posted seven straight wins since dropping his promotional debut four years ago, methodically working his way up the divisional ranks. After posting a wild 12-second knockout win over Alonzo Menifield in May, “Black Jag” followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over top-end litmus test Volkan Oezdemir in November, moving to 11-1 and cementing his standing as a contender on the rise.
Can the Polish veteran return to the win column in his return to action or will the City Kickboxing man Ulberg earn an eighth straight victory and put himself on the short list of potential title challengers heading into the back half of the year?
Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady
Fighting for the first time since dropping the welterweight title last year, Leon Edwards returns to London to face off with Sean Brady in this fascinating and critical main event pairing.
Edwards looked listless in his loss to Belal Muhammad last July — like he couldn’t get out of first gear and had no answers for the relentless pressure and pace of the challenger. Now, “Rocky” has the opportunity to show that he’s still very much a presence in the title picture with a fight in familiar surroundings, fighting in a city where he’s gone 4-0 in the UFC and 5-0 for his career.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
Brady tags in for Jack Della Maddalena, who was called up to challenge for the welterweight title in Montreal at UFC 315, looking to use this opportunity to catapult himself into the thick of the chase. The Philadelphia native has been on the fringes of contention for some time, with his only pro loss coming against Muhammad, and he enters this one having earned back-to-back impressive wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.
This is a massive fight for both men as each enters facing serious questions. Edwards needs to show he can fight with a greater sense of urgency or risk being swept aside by the rising tide in the division he once ruled, while Brady has to prove he can get by top-tier talents and stay healthy in order to make the most of it. No matter how it plays out, this one will have a significant impact on the landscape of the welterweight division going forward.
UFX Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg — Saturday, March 29 (Mexico City, Mexico)
Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg
The month wraps in Mexico City with former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno taking on former title challenger Steve Erceg in another bout with clear and immediate significance in the 125-pound weight class.
Moreno returned from a self-imposed hiatus last November, out-working Amir Albazi in Edmonton to register his first victory since claiming the flyweight title for a second time at the start of 2023. When at his best, “The Assassin Baby” presents a dangerous mix of technical talents and fiery aggression, with keen finishing instincts and a proven ability to navigate tough, grimy battles inside the Octagon.
UFC MEXICO CITY: View The Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
Erceg kicked off his 2024 with a blistering left hook knockout of Matt Schnell that catapulted him into a championship opportunity at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, where he nearly dethroned champion Alexandre Pantoja. But coming up short in his title bid, Erceg’s homecoming in Perth went sideways in a hurry, as he was knocked out by the returning Kai Kara-France late in the first round.
This is an interesting pairing, as both seem to be on the fringes of the title conversation as long as Pantoja continues to reign, while still being amongst the best fighters in the 125-pound weight class. Regardless of where they fit in the title picture or what a win here does for either man, this has the potential to be a wildly entertaining affair between two elite talents at Arena CDMX at the end of the month.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.