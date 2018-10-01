The 10: The Month Ahead Is Insane

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

Saturday, July 6 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

After well over a year away and having only fought twice in the last three years, Rockhold is finally set to return to the Octagon and he’ll do so in a new weight class. The former middleweight champ makes his light heavyweight debut at UFC 239 against Polish veteran Jan Blachowicz, a divisional stalwart who will serve as an immediate measuring stick for where the 34-year-old Rockhold fits in the 205-pound ranks.

From a talent perspective, Rockhold is as gifted as they come — he’s a phenomenal athlete who is outstanding on the ground and dangerous in the striking department, but injuries and nasty weight cuts have limited his effectiveness and ability to compete in recent years, making him a giant question mark heading into his first fight in his new division. While he’s always brimming with confidence, this is his opportunity to prove he deserves to immediately enter the title conversation at light heavyweight.

MORE FROM UFC 239: Official Trailer: Undeniable | Join ESPN+ To Watch UFC 239 | Countdown to UFC 239 – Full Episode | Inside the Octagon | TWO G.O.A.T.s

Blachowicz is as sturdy as they come — a 31-fight veteran who had rattled off four straight wins before running into Thiago Santos earlier this year and he’s more than capable of spoiling Rockhold’s divisional debut.

Regardless of who wins, this one will have an impact on the title picture in the light heavyweight division and if Rockhold wins, it could end up producing the next title challenger.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Three months after being “traded” to the UFC, Askren made his promotional debut at UFC 235, surviving a hellacious early barrage from former champ Robbie Lawler before clamping onto a bulldog choke and securing the first-round stoppage win.

The fact that Askren not only weathered the heavy leather Lawler was doling out, but also had the wherewithal to lock onto a choke, should tell you all you need to know about the heart and tenacity of the undefeated welterweight contender.

Two weeks later, Masvidal ended his own 16-month hiatus by knocking out recent title challenger Darren Till in a double-bonus-winning effort in London to re-enter the title conversation.

Expect the chirping between these two to be thoroughly entertaining throughout fight week and the action inside the cage to be even better as the veterans vie for position in the welterweight title chase.