The 10 | Detailing December’s Most Intriguing Matchups

And now, here we are: December, and the final two fight cards of the year.

Each of this month’s offerings are loaded with intriguing matchups and exciting pairings, so much so that there are sure-fire barnburners like Nate Landwehr versus Dooho Choi and Adrian Yanez versus Daniel Marcos that didn’t make the cut for the collection below. Instead, this final monthly preview is jam-packed with contests that will either answer lingering questions about emerging talents or help reshape the tops of some of the most competitive and captivating divisions in the UFC.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

It’s been an amazing year of action inside the Octagon, and the month ahead will be no different.

This is The 10 for December 2024.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura — Saturday, December 7 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling