The 10 | Closing Out 2025 With A Bang

Nazim Sadykhov and Fares Ziam square off in a lightweight contest at UFC 323 that might be flying under the radar now, but carries real weight as the pair look to position themselves for even greater opportunities in 2026.

Sadykhov is unbeaten in the UFC and riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak overall, having earned stoppage wins in each of his four UFC victories and four post-fight bonuses across his five trips into the Octagon. Simply put, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad is allergic to being in a boring fight and now finds himself on the doorstep of the Top 15.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Dana White Reveals Key Bouts For 2026

Ziam had an uneven start to his UFC tenure, going 2-2 out of the chute, but the 28-year-old has since put together a five-fight winning streak that includes a terrific finish of Sadykhov’s former teammate Matt Frevola and Mike Davis. “Smile Killer” is another example of a young fighter that had a strong foundation, but needed time to mature, to find himself as a fighter and gain experience at this level in order to come into his own.

There is no way this fight isn’t exciting. Lightweight is flush with talent (as always) and the competition to land either a place in the rankings or a matchup with someone carrying a number next to their name has never been more fierce, and it should bring out the absolute best in these two early in the night at T-Mobile Arena.

Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva