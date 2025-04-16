The 10 | The Best Fights on Canadian Soil

The UFC has made a total of 34 trips to Canada thus far, with Montreal and Toronto sharing top spot in terms of frequency with seven visits apiece, followed by Vancouver with six, Edmonton with three, Calgary, Ottawa, and Winnipeg with two, and one each for Moncton, Quebec City, and Saskatoon.

Side note: that lone venture to Saskatchewan’s largest city was headlined by an ascending Max Holloway taking on the inconsistent featherweight version of Charles Oliveira, and ended in a flash as “Do Bronxs” suffered an injury. Running that one back now later this year in Western Canada would be a lot of fun; just saying.

Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Over the course of all those ventures north, there have been some outstanding fights that have taken place — some featuring Canadians, others not — and with the Octagon poised to make its first trek into my home and native land next month, it feels like the right time to dive into a collection of the best fights to transpire up here in the latest edition of The 10.

Bienvenue au Canada!

Georges St-Pierre def. Matt Serra (UFC 83 — Montreal)