The 10: August Offers Plenty of Action

Andrade makes her fourth start of the year, stepping in for fellow Brazilian Virna Jandiroba, to take on Suarez in this weekend’s critical strawweight co-main event.

The former champion started her year with a dominant win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283, but has since dropped consecutive outings by stoppage, getting submitted by Erin Blanchfield in February and knocked out by Yan Xiaonan at UFC 288 in May. Suarez ended a 40-month absence in February, returning up a division and registering a second-round submission win over Montana De La Rosa to move to 10-0 and quickly re-establish herself as a dangerous undefeated threat.

Preview The Card At UFC Nashville

It’s not difficult to understand the importance of this one: for Andrade, she’s looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of her career and show that she’s still capable of being a top-end contender in the division she once ruled, while for Suarez, it’s a step up in competition after shaking off the rust, and a chance to put herself in the thick of the title conversation with a victory.

The winner is very much in the mix, and with the title being defended later this month, August feels like it could be a very meaningful month in the strawweight ranks.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font