THE 10 | A MASSIVE MONTH INSIDE THE OCTAGON

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim — Saturday, June 6 (Las Vegas, NV)

Farès Ziam vs Tom Nolan

Eight days before the lightweight title goes on the line, Ziam and Nolan lock horns in Las Vegas in a matchup that may not feel like a high-stakes pairing but carries — in my opinion — more import and intrigue than the bout between Mauricio Ruffy and Michael Chandler at the White House.

Ziam, who sits at No. 14 in the rankings, is on a six-fight winning streak, but still hasn't secured an opportunity to fight forward in his crowded division, while Nolan carries a four-fight winning streak into the biggest fight of his career. They’re two of the top young talents in the division, though it’s yet to be seen if the Australian Nolan is on the same level as Ziam, but that’s where the intrigue lies.

If the streaking French “Smile Killer” can bounce the Dana White’s Contender Series grad with relative ease, it will not only show the clear delineation between the two but should finally mean he lands a bout with one of the tenured veterans clinging to a position in the Top 15. Should Nolan come through victorious, he joins Quillan Salkilld as another elite emerging Australian and DWCS grad in the 155-pound ranks, and he too could be looking at a matchup with a more seasoned foe.

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