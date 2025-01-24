"That's What Fighters Do" | How A Reddit Post Brought Ashly McGarity And Jiří Procházka Together At UFC 311

Widely regarded as one of the most eccentric, but also most compassionate, athletes on the UFC roster, Prochazka immediately began attempting to make contact with McGarity so she could accompany him in his return to the Octagon at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill.

“I know this type of fight because I have a foundation in the Czech Republic,” Prochazka said, referencing his BJP Foundation, which he launched a handful of years ago. “I'm normally visiting the patients in oncology with my foundation to give the children some presents and to give hospitals some money.”

“I tried to message (Ashly) by my manager, by UFC,” Prochazka said as he stood by McGarity on the floor of the Intuit Dome after the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh ins. “How did they contact you?”

“I don’t know,” McGarity chuckled. “A lot of different people contacted me. I can’t even give you an answer.”

When neither could find the words, I offered up the idea of the MMA community and fate working in tandem to make this experience happen. They both smiled at each other and nodded wordlessly in agreement.

Because it really was the work of that thread of fate that brought McGarity and her close friend — who introduced her to mixed martial arts and all UFC had to offer during the COVID-19 pandemic — nearly 3,000 miles from southeastern Pennsylvania to Los Angeles; from the stands of arenas to the inner workings of a UFC fight week.

“[During the pandemic], we would spend our Saturday nights watching the fights and rooting for the guys we like and it just builds,” McGarity said of her early days as a developing UFC fan.

“Even after that, when things kind of died down, we just kept getting more into it. So when we can, we go to the fights. Every fight, we up our budget, we get closer and closer to it. But I don't think I'll get any closer than this.”

McGarity was granted truly one-of-a-kind experience as she attended the press conference on Thursday, when Prochazka revealed he’d shaved his head in solidarity with Ashly, and committed $1 million Czech Koruna (approximately $50,000 USD) to supporting oncology patients — a pledge that earned a match from UFC President and CEO Dana White himself.