"That's What Fighters Do" | How A Reddit Post Brought Ashly McGarity And Jiří Procházka Together At UFC 311

When Jiri Prochazka stepped up on relatively short notice to take on Alex Pereira in the UFC 303 main event last summer, he gained what was likely the last bit of fans left for him to gain. To UFC devotees, it was a huge moment that saved one of the top events of 2024; to Prochazka, it was just another day in the office.
Because that’s what fighters do.
One fan, in particular, took note of the courage and confidence required to take on the multi-divisional boogeyman that is “Poatan” several weeks earlier than originally planned. And for Ashly McGarity, that moment unknowingly tied a knot in the thread of fate that would come back around several months later.
In September, McGarity’s life changed when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She immediately began an aggressive treatment plan which included a hysterectomy followed up by chemotherapy.
After giving up her prime seats to watch Jon Jones fight at UFC 309, McGarity started her first round of chemotherapy on Monday, November 18th — her 37th birthday.
With the inevitability of losing her hair looming, McGarity decided to introduce some levity by first shaving her head to emulate the former light heavyweight champion’s signature war braid.
After sharing her photo from an anonymous account on Reddit, the post took off in ways the Pennsylvania native never could have imagined.
“I just did it because I wanted to show people on that [UFC] subreddit and others that if you're a woman and you're going to lose your hair to something that you have no control over, you might as well have fun with it and do it in a way that makes you confident,” McGarity said. “That's what I did. And I felt very confident while it lasted.”
The virality of the post led to countless eyes falling on Ashly’s photo — and, as a result, her story, as well — including Prochazka himself.
She shaved her head to look like Jiri Prochazka before chemo ❤️ #UFC311— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2024
(via u/butterfiy105/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/KKf02ErXNV
Widely regarded as one of the most eccentric, but also most compassionate, athletes on the UFC roster, Prochazka immediately began attempting to make contact with McGarity so she could accompany him in his return to the Octagon at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill.
“I know this type of fight because I have a foundation in the Czech Republic,” Prochazka said, referencing his BJP Foundation, which he launched a handful of years ago. “I'm normally visiting the patients in oncology with my foundation to give the children some presents and to give hospitals some money.”
“I tried to message (Ashly) by my manager, by UFC,” Prochazka said as he stood by McGarity on the floor of the Intuit Dome after the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh ins. “How did they contact you?”
“I don’t know,” McGarity chuckled. “A lot of different people contacted me. I can’t even give you an answer.”
When neither could find the words, I offered up the idea of the MMA community and fate working in tandem to make this experience happen. They both smiled at each other and nodded wordlessly in agreement.
Because it really was the work of that thread of fate that brought McGarity and her close friend — who introduced her to mixed martial arts and all UFC had to offer during the COVID-19 pandemic — nearly 3,000 miles from southeastern Pennsylvania to Los Angeles; from the stands of arenas to the inner workings of a UFC fight week.
“[During the pandemic], we would spend our Saturday nights watching the fights and rooting for the guys we like and it just builds,” McGarity said of her early days as a developing UFC fan.
“Even after that, when things kind of died down, we just kept getting more into it. So when we can, we go to the fights. Every fight, we up our budget, we get closer and closer to it. But I don't think I'll get any closer than this.”
McGarity was granted truly one-of-a-kind experience as she attended the press conference on Thursday, when Prochazka revealed he’d shaved his head in solidarity with Ashly, and committed $1 million Czech Koruna (approximately $50,000 USD) to supporting oncology patients — a pledge that earned a match from UFC President and CEO Dana White himself.
On Friday, Prochazka welcomed her on stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of a raucous crowd — a far cry from her normal weekday in a quiet courtroom — with the weekend’s grand finale coming by way of third-round knockout in favor of Prochazka.
“It’s all been a little overwhelming,” McGarity said of the support she’s received. “But this is my own UFC. I call this my Ultimate F*** Cancer experience.”
So now Prochazka returns to his home in the Czech Republic until it’s fight day for him once again. He does so not only with a pivotal light heavyweight win, but with a new thread in the tapestry, as well.
And for Ashly McGarity, every day is fight day.
“I’m in the middle of my journey right now,” she told ESPN. “I am dealing with the beast of all beasts, and it's been hard physically and mentally but I'm proud of myself for having the mindset that I have had.”
In a similar way to what we see from the athletes in the Octagon, McGarity has made handling the cards she’s been dealt almost look easy, with inspiring levels of fierceness and grace. In a fight that’s not decided on a 30-foot canvas or by a set of judges’ scorecards, but in how you fight, she’s pushing forward every moment of every day…
Because that’s what fighters do.
