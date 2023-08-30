Thank you, Zombie.

Interviews
You know you’ve made an impact when no one ever has to address you by your full name, opting instead to use either your first or last name, or maybe a nickname or some kind of portmanteau that has become an accepted and widely used replacement for any and all of the other options.
In MMA circles, the list of competitors that fit that description is relatively exclusive but littered with elite talents: Royce. Anderson. GSP. Bones. Aldo. Ronda. Conor. Zombie.
While he never reached the heights of those mentioned alongside of him above, Chan Sung Jung — “The Korean Zombie” or “Zombie” for short — is definitely one of those athletes, and with good reason.
His introduction to the larger North American MMA audience came at WEC 48, in the final televised preliminary card bout between the promotion kicked off its first and only pay-per-view event.
Paired off with WEC staple Leonard Garcia, the two threw caution and defensive responsibilities to the wind, opting instead to spend 15 minutes trying to land as many heavy shots as humanly possible, seemingly racing to see who would collapse first from either a clubbing blow that landed flush or complete exhaustion. Zombie landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict — a result many disputed at the time and surely would still argue vehemently to this day — but the actual result didn’t matter: the performance made him an instant fan favorite and must-see addition to the roster, and that never changed over the remaining 14 years of his career.
After scoring a knockout win over George Roop in his second and final WEC appearance, Jung matriculated to the UFC with the rest of his featherweight contemporaries and in three fights, he quickly cemented his legacy standing as someone you absolutely had to tune in to watch whenever he made the walk to the Octagon.
He was matched up with Garcia in a rematch of their close, wildly competitive WEC clash in his promotional debut, and instead of engaging in another chaotic affair, Jung instead etched his name in the record books by successfully executing the first twister submission in UFC history.
I was fortunate enough to be in attendance that night in Seattle, and I still remember the whispers on press row as he began to search for the finish. I don’t recall who said it, but I can still hear someone asking, “Was that a twister?” as the crowd at Key Arena (now Climate Pledge Arena) erupted after Garcia tapped.
As an encore, Jung knocked out Mark Hominick in seven seconds at UFC 140.
Hominick was fresh off going five rounds with Jose Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 129 in Toronto — a magical night for the London, Ontario native who rallied in the fifth despite sporting a gigantic hematoma on his forehead to send the crowd into hysterics to punctuate a career-defining moment.
They touched gloves, Hominick reached with a left hook, and Jung dropped him with a straight right behind it, swarming and pounding out the finish.
As an encore to the encore, he choked out Dustin Poirier, putting “The Diamond” to sleep with a D’arce choke in the fourth round of their main event engagement in Fairfax, Virginia.
Poirier was in the midst of an excellent run to begin his UFC career, having burst on the scene by upsetting then No. 1 contender Josh Grispi at UFC 125 before rattling off three more victories behind it to establish himself as a rising star in the 145-pound weight class. They ran fairly level throughout the contest, each man having their moments, but then an uppercut pushed him back to the fence and sent Zombie airborne with a flying knee, and when the stunned Poirier looked to shoot for a takedown to stem the tide, the South Korean standout wrapped up the choke and quickly put him to sleep.
As far as three-fight runs go, going twister, seven seconds, and then putting Poirier to sleep is pretty dang good, and it rightfully resulted in Jung landing his first of two championship opportunities.
Following his loss to Aldo, Jung pressed pause on his MMA career to complete his mandatory military service, ultimately being away from the Octagon for well over three years. But when he returned, he picked up right where he left off, waltzing right back into the thick of the title chase in the featherweight division with a first-round knockout win over Dennis Bermudez in a main event the night before the Super Bowl in Houston.
This is another one of those wins that kind of gets lost to history a little because it was the start of an extended slide for Bermudez, but the former TUF finalist had earned back-to-back wins prior to this contest and nine of 11 dating back to that TUF 14 finale… and Zombie walked in, pressured the entire fight, and slept him with a perfectly placed right uppercut that left Bermudez trying to ankle pick referee Herb Dean before realizing what had happened.
It wasn’t just the wins that made Zombie a superstar and beloved fan favorite — it was the passion you saw pour out of him every time he stepped into the Octagon.
You felt deeply for him when Yair Rodriguez landed that incredible up-elbow on the buzzer to end their five-round battle in Denver several years ago, snatching victory from the jaws of sure defeat, and cheered wildly when he registered consecutive victories after that, showing he still had plenty left to offer.
Watching him struggle against Alexander Volkanovski and admit that he needed to do some soul searching following the lopsided defeat showed you a man questioning his place in the sport he undoubtedly loves, and whether he could or should continue to compete.
You fell in love with the cartoon Zombie caricature that adorned his early merch and grew into the logo that now decorates the walls of his gym.
And then there is the walkout.
“Zombie” is a haunting song by The Cranberries that speaks about The Troubles in Northern Ireland, and one that is instantly recognizable from the opening beat and utterly captivating —the gentle strum of an electric guitar interrupted by crashing cymbals, quickly shifting to crunchier, heavier riffs; the power of the late Dolores O’Riordan’s vocals, weaving from soft and almost soothing into a repeated, raspy shout of the singles title undeniably impactful.
It’s a melancholy sing-a-long that works brilliantly as a charged, thudding march into combat, and while several Irish athletes have used it to even greater effect over the years, competing at home and abroad with an added tinge of meaning and understanding stitched into it familiar sound, it was and always will be synonymous with the beloved South Korean standout that gave everything of himself each and every time he crossed the threshold into the cage.
I was speaking with UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev earlier today for a story that will run closer to his return bout against Mateusz Gamrot late next month, and when I asked him about getting to face yet another established, dangerous foe after most recently sharing the Octagon with Justin Gaethje, his response went in an unexpected direction that actually illustrates the impact and legacy Zombie built for himself throughout the years better than anything I could write.
“He’s never been a champion, but how many years in a top position? Look how fans love him, how fans (say goodbye to him). It’s all because he stayed a long time at the top, he showed really, really good fights, and his heart — he showed everybody he deserved it.”
We saw how much this sport, this career meant to him when he bid his career in the Octagon a teary-eyed goodbye on Saturday before sharing powerful, emotional embraces with his coach, Eddie Cha, and his wife.
All I hope is that he knows how much his presence and everything he gave over the years meant to us.
Thank you, Zombie.
