Thank you, Zombie.

Paired off with WEC staple Leonard Garcia, the two threw caution and defensive responsibilities to the wind, opting instead to spend 15 minutes trying to land as many heavy shots as humanly possible, seemingly racing to see who would collapse first from either a clubbing blow that landed flush or complete exhaustion. Zombie landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict — a result many disputed at the time and surely would still argue vehemently to this day — but the actual result didn’t matter: the performance made him an instant fan favorite and must-see addition to the roster, and that never changed over the remaining 14 years of his career.

After scoring a knockout win over George Roop in his second and final WEC appearance, Jung matriculated to the UFC with the rest of his featherweight contemporaries and in three fights, he quickly cemented his legacy standing as someone you absolutely had to tune in to watch whenever he made the walk to the Octagon.

Paris Fight By Fight Preview

He was matched up with Garcia in a rematch of their close, wildly competitive WEC clash in his promotional debut, and instead of engaging in another chaotic affair, Jung instead etched his name in the record books by successfully executing the first twister submission in UFC history.

I was fortunate enough to be in attendance that night in Seattle, and I still remember the whispers on press row as he began to search for the finish. I don’t recall who said it, but I can still hear someone asking, “Was that a twister?” as the crowd at Key Arena (now Climate Pledge Arena) erupted after Garcia tapped.