Thaigo Moises | More Mature And Hungrier Than Ever

He may be right, because if we’re going by recent form, Moises may be aging in reverse. In the last year and change, he’s defeated Mitch Ramirez and Trey Ogden, with the only setback a decision loss to Ludovit Klein. And as he approaches his Saturday bout with fellow vet Jared Gordon, the vibes are good around Team Moises.

“Of course, you are way happier,” he said of a training camp following a win as opposed to a loss. “You are more confident. You just want to keep the momentum, keep the ball rolling and yeah, it's way better. But even with that, my last fight, I had some health issues after my weight cut and it was a good fight, but I want to have a better performance at this time.”

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

In January, Moises got 2025 off to a winning start by taking a unanimous decision over Trey Ogden. It was a close and competitive fight, but when it was over, the Brazilian got his hand raised, getting through that aforementioned adversity in the process.

“To be honest with you, I tried to shut that down and I just focused on doing my best and pushing the pace for 15 minutes,” he said. “So I didn't focus on the negative. I just lied to myself. ‘Okay, I'm good. I'm a hundred percent, I'm going to go there and then I'm going to get this win.’”