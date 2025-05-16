Thaigo Moises | More Mature And Hungrier Than Ever

The wait has been a long one, but Thiago Moises is finally 30 years old.
The Brazilian lightweight laughs at our running joke, one which centers on him being in the UFC forever but seemingly never aging. So, despite compiling 14 fights in the Octagon since arriving in 2018, he remains in his physical prime and is about to write the next chapter of his career and life.
As for that talk a lot of us have with ourselves when turning the big 3-0 in order to assess where we’re at and where we’re going, Moises isn’t interested.
“No, I’m just happy that I'm able to train every day to fight and live this life,” he said, pausing before throwing in the punchline.
“Maybe when I'm 40,” he laughs.
I remind him that at the rate he’s going, when he’s 40 in another 30 years, we’ll all be dead and buried.
“Like Benjamin Button,” he responds.
He may be right, because if we’re going by recent form, Moises may be aging in reverse. In the last year and change, he’s defeated Mitch Ramirez and Trey Ogden, with the only setback a decision loss to Ludovit Klein. And as he approaches his Saturday bout with fellow vet Jared Gordon, the vibes are good around Team Moises.
“Of course, you are way happier,” he said of a training camp following a win as opposed to a loss. “You are more confident. You just want to keep the momentum, keep the ball rolling and yeah, it's way better. But even with that, my last fight, I had some health issues after my weight cut and it was a good fight, but I want to have a better performance at this time.”
In January, Moises got 2025 off to a winning start by taking a unanimous decision over Trey Ogden. It was a close and competitive fight, but when it was over, the Brazilian got his hand raised, getting through that aforementioned adversity in the process.
“To be honest with you, I tried to shut that down and I just focused on doing my best and pushing the pace for 15 minutes,” he said. “So I didn't focus on the negative. I just lied to myself. ‘Okay, I'm good. I'm a hundred percent, I'm going to go there and then I'm going to get this win.’”
That ability to adjust on the fly and, yes, lie to himself in order pick up a victory at the highest level is something that only comes with time and experience. Could he have done that as a 17-year-old walking into Florida’s American Top Team gym for the first time?
“When I was 17, here at American Top Team, every day I was very, very scared going to the gym, especially before sparring. So it was very good experience because I was getting beat up every day.”
Moises was probably fighting tougher foes in the gym than on fight night, and he agrees wholeheartedly with this notion.
“When I was 17 here, I used to train with (Gleison) Tibau for his UFC fights, Dustin Poirier, Nik Lentz, Will Brooks, so that forged me.”
It also left him with no regrets, because those tough early days made him a UFC fighter, and though there have been ups and downs, as he readies for Saturday night, Moises is on an upswing, in the Octagon, and in life, as he and his wife prepare for the arrival of their first child – a daughter – a couple weeks from now.
“I think it's going to make me more mature,” he said of impending fatherhood. “I just want to do my best. I think it's going to help me as a fighter and it's going to motivate me more. I'm going to be hungry to train to get the win, and I think it's going to be very positive.”
Just turned 30, 1-0 so far this year, about to have another big fight, and a little girl on the way. Is 2025 going to be the best year of Thiago Moises’ life? You know the answer.
“Yes, one hundred percent,” he said. “The baby coming is a blessing. I think it's going to be more joyful than winning the belt. So I think this is a hundred percent the best year of my life. I just had one win in January, another win soon, and then I want to get some rest, enjoy my baby girl, help my wife with her and get another fight by the end of the year.”
You know why I believe him? I can hear the birds chirping in the background. That has to be a good sign.
