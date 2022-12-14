Teske Puts Rivalry Aside For Cassar’s Debut | UFC Fight Pass

While he may have shared the mats with Cassar his freshman year, it was still interesting to see a Hawkeye absorb the tongue in cheek attack to show support for a rival in navy blue.

“There’s definitely history there with Cael Sanderson being a four-time National Champion at Iowa State and then what he’s built at Penn State it’s storied history that’s going to be there for a long, long time, and then the storied history of University of Iowa, the tradition is so far deep. It’s so far beyond my time so I can’t speak on any bad blood,” Teske said.

Teske would go on to explain that tension between fanbases is largely due to the tradition of winning shared between both programs. While he doesn’t feel the resentment that the fans do, he feels the exact same intensity when the two schools face off year in and year out.

“They’re number one in the country, we’re number two right now and that excites any wrestling fan,” Teske explained. “Basically, we’re fighting for a belt. Everybody’s going to tune in. It’s going to be the highest viewed pay-per-view card of every year.”

All that aside, Teske admits that Cassar was right and that he’d always support a wrestler in their future. As a lifelong fight fan and childhood friend of Matt Hughes’ son, it wasn’t far out of his way to fire up UFC FIGHT PASS and turn on iKon FC 6 when Cassar took the cage.