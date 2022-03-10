Terrance McKinney's Fast Track To Greatness

Approaching just his third UFC bout, the 27-year-old may not be exaggerating when he talks about getting to the lightweight Top 15 sooner rather than later. Yes, he’s been impressive in his first two outings against Matt Frevola and Ziam, but now he’s chasing Dober, a recent Top 15 contender himself, and even threw his name in the hat to replace Rafael Fiziev last week against former champ Rafael Dos Anjos.

“I tried to get that,” McKinney confirms. Did it ever get serious?

“I don't think so, but I put my name up there,” said the Spokane product, who mentions being there when opportunity called. I remind him that it’s more like he called opportunity up.

He laughs.

“I kinda manifested it. But it's just trusting in God, trusting in my coaches, and just confidence. I'm confident in what I'm blessed with, confident in my abilities, and I just know what I'm capable of. I'm in shape, I never stop training, so it was pointless to be in such good shape and not fight. I just love it, man, and I want all the smoke. T.Wrecks wants all the smoke.”

Of course, with such ambition and the willingness to back it up, what if he gets a short notice call to fight for the lightweight title? Is he in?