Terrance McKinney Wants To Put It All Together

The 30-year-old is out to remind people that he is still the same fighter that had that knockout and even had a 20-second one in 2023 against Brendan Marotte. It has been over six months since the lightweight has competed, after coming up short in his last fight against Esteban Ribovics.

MORE: Top Finishes From Fighters Competing At UFC Saudi Arabia

But now, he gets to check another country off his list as he prepares to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night against Damir Hadžović. Being able to fight all around the world, despite the long distances sometimes, is something that McKinney cherishes.

“We're out here in Saudi Arabia, and the architecture is so beautiful,” McKinney said during an interview on Tuesday. “It's very humbling to be here, something people only dream about, and we get to fight outside the country. This is crazy.”