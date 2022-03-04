 Skip to main content
Terrance McKinney Makes Quick Turnaround Against Drew Dober

By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Mar. 4, 2022

Lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney returns to action less than a month after picking up his second UFC win when he takes on knockout artist Drew Dober on March 12 at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev.

After making his UFC debut at UFC 263 and picking up the fastest knockout in lightweight history, McKinney followed up with another first-round finish: a submission victory over Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green. The win was McKinney’s 5th-straight first-round finish and his 11th of his professional career. 

Dober makes his first appearance of 2022 looking to halt a 2-fight skid. Before losing to Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell in 2021, Dober rode a streak of six wins in seven fights into a top-15 ranking. Since coming into the UFC in November 2013, Dober has tallied six finishes (five knockouts, one submission), three of which coming in his last three wins. 

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 12, 2022. 
 

UFC Vegas 50
: