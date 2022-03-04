Terrance McKinney Makes Quick Turnaround Against Drew Dober

After making his UFC debut at UFC 263 and picking up the fastest knockout in lightweight history, McKinney followed up with another first-round finish: a submission victory over Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green. The win was McKinney’s 5th-straight first-round finish and his 11th of his professional career.

Dober makes his first appearance of 2022 looking to halt a 2-fight skid. Before losing to Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell in 2021, Dober rode a streak of six wins in seven fights into a top-15 ranking. Since coming into the UFC in November 2013, Dober has tallied six finishes (five knockouts, one submission), three of which coming in his last three wins.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 12, 2022.

