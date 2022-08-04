Terrance McKinney: "The Job's Not Done"

He didn’t. In the process, he’s become one of the hottest prospects in the sport, an engaging figure on social media, and an inspiration to those who may be living the life he once lived. He doesn’t take any of this for granted, and his message is more important than one in which he’s calling out future opponents.

“At first, I thought my purpose was to just fight, but God works in mysterious ways and he put the story in the light,” said McKinney. “I was already speaking at schools, and now I'm doing it more so, and I know I'm supposed to help change the youth and let them know they're not alone. I was hanging out with those guys so I didn't feel alone, and I'm letting those kids know they're not alone. I suffered growing up and I've been there. I've been bullied, I experienced it all, and they're not alone and I want them to know there is a way out - there's light at the end of the dark hole that you're in.”

In the meantime, Terrance McKinney is gold chasing.

“The support team that I've got and just knowing the sacrifices people made and the things that they said to help me become the person that I am today, they didn't quit on me when I was at my lowest point, and they always still believed in me and thought I had what it takes to be in the UFC,” he said. “And now, for me, it's personal. I can't just say I want the belt and never get it. It's not only for my fans, my teammates and my family, but this is for me. I gotta be a man of my word, and until I get the belt, I tell people the job's not done.”