Terrance McKinney Aims To Shut The Lights Off

“In my city, I'm well known, and it's cool that when I go to different states people are still recognizing me,” said Spokane’s McKinney. “It's been cool talking to all the fans, and it's good to get the recognition that I deserve because I worked so hard for this. It's good to see it paying off.”

It paid off, all right.

Called in to replace Frank Camacho on less than a week’s notice to face Matt Frevola at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, McKinney halted the New Yorker in a lightweight record seven seconds, and just like that, a star was born.

Maybe that’s why “T.Wrecks” appears to be in a continuously good mood. But is he the happiest man in the UFC?

“Yeah, I'm pretty sure,” he laughs. “Definitely.”

He has every right to be happy, not just because of his monumental debut in the big show, but because of what it took to get here. There was the well-documented story of a battle with drugs that saw his heart stop twice in 2015, his comeback from that to become a top MMA prospect, only to have his first shot at the UFC dashed by a flying knee from Sean Woodson on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Add in a follow-up loss to Darrick Minner, and a lot of people would have called it a day.

McKinney moved forward, happy to be alive and determined to reach his mark, all the while inspired by the journey of his mother, Kitara Johnson.