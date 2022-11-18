Tereza Bleda Is Here To Be The Best

“I was really disappointed,” Bleda told UFC.com. “It was a hard time, but my coach said to me, ‘Just wait. You will be here,’ and I'm here.”

Before she learned of her short-notice opportunity to make an Octagon debut, Bleda poured herself even deeper into training.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Not only did she dedicate more concentrated time and effort into her gym work, but she also looked into the other aspects that make up the lifestyle of a professional athlete. She said the UFC Performance Institute was a big help, and she generally feels more prepared to step in and fight than she did previously.

“I was trying a little bit more after Contender (Series),” she said. “I was looking at the food, and the supplements, on the training more. And actually, I'm glad I didn't get the contract because it just took one month to get the contract, and I put more in the training and more in the food and everything.”