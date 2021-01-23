The 2020 Awards: 10 Best Newcomers

Even though a loss to Kevin Holland kicked off Joaquin Buckley’s UFC career, anyone who saw that fight knew that Buckley was going to be one to watch, as he may be the hardest throwing striker on the entire roster. Well, two months later, Buckley got his second Octagon bout against Impa Kasanganay, and if you’re reading this, you know what happened next, as Buckley’s knockout win went viral. There was a lot of pressure to repeat in his third walk, but he did, adding another Performance of the Night KO to his resume as he halted Jordan Wright in the second round.