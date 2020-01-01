Ten Best - The Knockouts of 2019

Watch on UFC Fight Pass

Back in action for the first time since February 2018, featherweight contender Josh Emmett scored a spectacular come from behind third-round knockout of Michael Johnson, re-establishing his place among the best at 145 pounds.

The game plans were clear for both in the opening round, with Johnson looking to utilize his speed and reach while Emmett sought the bomb that would end his opponent’s night. And though Johnson led in volume, the harder shots were being landed by Emmett.

Johnson got into a rhythm in the second, and he looked comfortable as he implemented his stick and move strategy on the forward-marching Emmett. This cool carried into the final round, but as Emmett began to have his best moments of the fight, he then ended it, with a single right hand sending Johnson down and out at 4:14 of round three.

With the win, the No. 10-ranked Emmett moves to 14-2. Johnson falls to 20-14.