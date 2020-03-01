The Ten – The Best Fights of March

These are the type of fights I live for — high-stakes contests that will answer questions about both athletes and have immediate, meaningful ramifications for their division.

Entering on an incredible 20-fight winning streak and coming off her championship win over Jessica Andrade, this is Zhang’s opportunity to silence those who wonder if her victory at the end of August was the start of something lasting or a continuation of the continuous change that has taken place at the top of the division since Jedrzejczyk was dethroned.

Zhang swarmed Andrade and once again showed her impressive finishing instincts, recognizing the Brazilian was in a bad spot and stepping on the gas to secure the finish in under a minute. While the skepticism is understandable, nothing Zhang has done thus far in the UFC suggests she’s anything but an elite talent, and if it takes out-working the longest tenured champion in the division’s history to cement that fact, the current titleholder seems more than happy to do just that.

As for the former “Joanna Champion,” she bounced back from her failed attempt to claim the flyweight title with a vintage showing opposite Michelle Waterson last fall, sweeping the scorecards and coming within one round on one card of pitching a shutout. After the bout, Jedrzejczyk opened up about myriad personal and professional issues that had been weighing on her over the previous two years and promised a return to the top; now she gets her chance to make good on that promise.

Stylistically, this is a delicious matchup, pitting Zhang’s aggression, power, and strength against Jedrzejczyk’s highly technical marksmanship, and the winner could find herself in line for a long reign atop the 115-pound weight division.