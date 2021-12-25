The Ten Best Fights Of 2021

9 – TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen

Returning to active duty for the first time since serving a two-year suspension for a failed drug test, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw didn’t skip a beat in pounding out a grueling five-round split decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Scores were 48-47 twice and 47-48 for Dillashaw, now 18-4. The No.2-ranked Sandhagen falls to 14-3.

Dillashaw, who hadn’t competed since January 2019, opened the scoring with a couple kicks, but it was Sandhagen coolly responding with a flying knee that was followed by a triangle attempt when it missed. Dillashaw got free from the submission attempt and landed some ground strikes before working his grappling attack as they battled against the fence. Once separated, the exchanges picked up, Dillashaw using his strikes to implement his grappling. With a little over a minute left, Dillashaw got the fight to the mat, but Sandhagen stayed busy while his foe fired off strikes.

Sandhagen’s grappling work late in round one may have injured Dillashaw’s left knee, but the former champ was right on the attack as the second opened. Sandhagen was busier with his strikes than he was in the first five minutes as he settled into the fight, and just before the midway point, he dropped Dillashaw with a short left. Now bloodied, Dillashaw tried to even the score, but the bout was briefly halted for the doctor to examine the cut over the Californian’s eye. Once the bout resumed, Sandhagen landed a flying knee and kept landing, with Dillashaw trying to get the fight to the mat to turn things around.

The cut was giving Dillashaw issues in the third round, but he kept working, eventually getting the fight to the mat with a little over two minutes left after a missed spinning kick by the Coloradan. Sandhagen got up quickly and went back to a more traditional striking attack, but Dillashaw was right there with him every step of the way, and he ended the round with some hard strikes as he pinned Sandhagen to the fence.

Working his punches and leg kicks, Dillashaw had momentum on his side in the fourth round, but after a spell locked up against the fence, Sandhagen went on the offensive, landing some shots that reopened Dillashaw’s cut. Dillashaw was having success in clinches against the fence, but at range, Sandhagen was holding the edge heading into the final frame.

Dillashaw played the aggressor to begin the fifth round, throwing punches to the head and kicks downstairs. Sandhagen countered well, but he did get taken down briefly in the second minute. Once on his feet, Sandhagen landed with a sniper’s accuracy, even though Dillashaw was getting in his shots while mixing in stints in control against the fence. As the seconds ticked away, there was more back and forth action before the judges got to decide the fight, and it wasn’t an easy task, but the final nod went to the former champ.