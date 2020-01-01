Ten Best – The Fighters of 2019

That wasn’t the case in 2019, and I blame Israel Adesanya, Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. If anything, those were the top four fighters of 2019, but I can’t separate them and put them in any sort of order because I can make a case for any of them being the best of the year. They were all that good against top level competition. So whoever was number one on Wednesday wasn’t going to be in that spot on Thursday, and so on and so on.

Ultimately…I wimped out, and in the final installment of the Highly Unofficial Awards season, here are the top fighters of 2019…in alphabetical order.

PS – Don’t know if it makes anyone feel better, but even choosing the 10 honorable mention folks was tough. Yeah, didn’t think so. And as far as the rules (and my sanity) goes, to be considered, a fighter has to have competed more than once in 2019.