Teenage Sensation Evelyn Martins to appear on UFC Fight Pass

Growing up as a Muay Thai fighter in Brazil, Martins recalls seeing Mike Brown win the WEC title and other WEC events when she was about ten, but she didn’t develop the MMA bug until later. When she began taking amateur fights and made her mind up that she wanted to make a career out of MMA, her parents didn’t panic; instead, they made one of the biggest commitments possible to get behind their daughter’s dream and uprooted to America.

“My parents said, ‘Evelyn, we’re going to be living your dream, we’re here to support you. We’re going to do whatever is best for you,’” Martins recalled. “I told them I wanted this from the beginning. I actually started fighting for this in my amateur fights. I was 12 years old so when I told them when I was 15 that I wanted the experience for MMA, and my dad and my mom right away trusted me.”

Martins shook her “striker first” mentality and began taking classes at American Top Team. With a goal of becoming just as dangerous on the ground as she is on her feet, she has already competed in grappling matches and made herself right at home in the American Top Team family. Seeing some of the biggest faces in MMA on a daily basis is just normal life for the 18-year-old.

“Over there I got a chance to train with a lot of great girls. I’ve been doing a couple training sessions with Amanda Nunes,” Martins said. “It’s not weird for me. I just have the greatest opportunity to learn from them. I think it’s great for me.”