Teejay Britton Is Full Of Surprises

If a 6’4” featherweight wasn’t shocking enough, Britton began his career fighting at bantamweight before having enough fights fall off that his coaches finally convinced him to give 145 a shot.

From the sounds of it, Britton’s size sounds impossible. To get a 6’4” fighter down to 135 or 145 is hard enough, but for that athlete to perform at a high level would seem like an even bigger jump towards impossible. Britton explains that it’s very possible, and it’s the same principles that keep him fighting “impossibly” well at 39 years old that keep him impossibly sized.

“I’m very healthy,” Britton said. “I think the number one thing people underestimate is I get a lot of rest. I think that’s most important. I’m 39 and people keep saying, ‘You’re getting up there in age.’ Well, I didn’t wrestle or box, I didn’t do the other stuff these kids have been doing when they were younger.”