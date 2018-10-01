Torres Is Determined To Climb Back

“When I left American Top Team to go to Colorado, it was truly because I was following my heart; it wasn’t because there was anything wrong with the gym or anything like that,” said Torres, who spent several years training at the famed South Florida outpost before relocating to Colorado and training alongside Pennington and her team. “I love the coaches there, I love my teammates and there just really are amazing girls in every weight class there and that really does help me. I feel better training there because I have that.

“I had great training back in Colorado and at one point, I liked it better than at American Top Team because I had more one-on-one training,” she added. “But I do like having people that are my size (to train with). Obviously Raquel is a fighter, but she’s 30-40 pounds bigger than me, which is a big difference, so I feel like I’m doing the right thing for my career.”

After keeping things pretty basic for her first camp back in Florida in March, Torres has set herself up a little more comfortably this time around, getting an apartment and that punch-buggy she always wanted, as well as two of the fighting couples’ dogs.

Feeling more settled and fully aware of the importance of this fight, the veteran has been locked in on Rodriguez and doing whatever it takes in order to get back into the win column and re-affirm her standing as one of the top talents in the strawweight division, drawing inspiration from a recent title challenger who was once in a similar position.

“She looks like a great striker, great Muay Thai background, comes forward the whole fight,” Torres said of her opponent this weekend, who has earned a win and a draw in her first two Octagon appearances and carries a 10-0-1 record into their showdown on Saturday in Montevideo. “Her ground game looks basic and she’s going to be the taller, rangier fighter. I expect her to be pretty strong because she’s bigger than me, but it’ll be a fun fight.