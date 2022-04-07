Tecia Torres Is Confident This Is Her Time

The 32-year-old strawweight fighter believes she is peaking, sitting at the right age, in the best shape she has ever been before. Torres won three straight fights, most recently against Angela Hill in August, after losing four in a row.

“I think that there’s always a right time for everything; everything happens for a reason,” Torres said. “Going through those fights, I was able to fight the best in the world, champion after champion. Granted, I didn’t win, but nothing happened to me in the fight, it was just little things I could’ve done better to take more advantage of the fight. I’m just excited for this next opportunity.”

Torres sits as the No. 7 ranked strawweight in the world, and being able to be confident in her abilities inside the Octagon is one of the main reasons why she has been able to flip things around, securing recent victories over Brianna Van Buren, Sam Hughes, and Hill.

“The biggest thing that’s changed over the past few years, over my last three wins, has been my self-confidence,” Torres said. “I had a lack of confidence in the fights where I had a couple losses in a row. I thought highly of my opponent, too highly, and not highly enough of myself. Now I’m maximizing myself and minimizing them a little bit.”