Tecia Pennington Is Ready To Make The Climb

Pennington has been a part of the UFC ever since the inception of the women’s strawweight division through the 20th season of The Ultimate Fighter, and has been a near-constant in the UFC’s 115-pound division.

The only time away from the Octagon came when she stepped away from active competition to become a mother in 2023. But she returned to action last year and, after being edged by Tabatha Ricci via split-decision, the “Tiny Tornado” bounced back into form with a unanimous decision win over former two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 307 last October.

It was a victory that proved to herself and the watching world that, as the phrase goes, she’s still got it.

“It meant everything to me,” she admitted.