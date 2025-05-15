Tecia Pennington Is Ready To Make The Climb

Tecia Pennington may be 17 fights into her UFC career, but her competitive fire is burning as bright as ever.
Pennington has been a part of the UFC ever since the inception of the women’s strawweight division through the 20th season of The Ultimate Fighter, and has been a near-constant in the UFC’s 115-pound division.
The only time away from the Octagon came when she stepped away from active competition to become a mother in 2023. But she returned to action last year and, after being edged by Tabatha Ricci via split-decision, the “Tiny Tornado” bounced back into form with a unanimous decision win over former two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 307 last October.
It was a victory that proved to herself and the watching world that, as the phrase goes, she’s still got it.
“It meant everything to me,” she admitted.
“I've been in this sport a long time, and it's just a statement of, ‘I'm still here, and I'm still dangerous.’
“Through the ups and downs, it's just my love for the sport. I'm a lifetime martial artist. I’ve still got it in me. I want to be the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world.”
On Saturday night at the UFC APEX, Pennington takes on 15th-ranked Luana Pinheiro in a matchup that Pennington sees as an opportunity to lay the groundwork for another run up the 115-pound ladder.
“I think she's a tough opponent, but I fought the best of the best. I know I'm bringing in the experience, the technique and just overall willpower over her. Every fight is a new opportunity for both fighters. It doesn't really matter their records, but going in there Saturday night, I'm very confident in my skills and overall, that I'm a better fighter.”
Pennington enters her bout with Pinheiro this weekend with her opposite number in a tough run of form. The Brazilian burst into the UFC off an impressive showing on Dana White’s Contender Series and reeled off three straight wins. But her last three outings all ended in defeat as she lost fights to Amanda Ribas, Angela Hill, and Gillian Robertson.
It means that Pinheiro heads into Saturday night’s bout on a three-fight skid, and Pennington admitted that she’s been in a similar spot herself and will have a fair idea of how her opponent might be feeling heading into the bout. But, despite that shared experience, she has no intention of offering any sympathy while the fight is ongoing.
“I've had my own rough patches in the UFC, so, for me, it was more motivation to get back in there to showcase my skills,” she explained.
“I definitely know that I'm the most talented and experienced fighter she's ever fought, so I know going in there, she's gonna have some nerves. But with every fight, you have nerves and excitement. I just know that I'm the better athlete, and my hand's gonna be raised.”
Pennington enters the weekend ranked 13th in the division, and with Pinheiro listed two spots below her on the 115-pound list, she knows she’ll have to secure victory in order to secure fights with contenders ranked above her.
But for the “Tiny Tornado,” the rankings offer a guide to where she wants to be, but aren’t the end-all, be-all. Instead, she’s focusing on her goal of simply reaching the top of the division.
“A win this weekend is definitely going to solidify that I'm still here in the division,” she stated.
“I'm still dangerous. I'm always evolving. I think I'm just getting better and stronger as I go. But, yeah, I'd love to be ranked in the top 10.
“I think the rankings are kind of skewed at this point. I'm ranked behind fighters that I've beat before, but I just want to keep my name in the game, and I want to continue to rise in the rankings.”
That rise could potentially see her engage in a rematch or two, with Pennington already having faced five of the strawweight top 12 earlier in her career. Her last two losses, to top 10 contenders Mackenzie Dern and Tabatha Ricci, both came via split decision and while she admits there isn’t a burning desire to get those wins back, Pennington said she’d be ready to face anyone ranked ahead of her in her quest to reach the top.
“I don't need any redemption in those split decisions, but should I be given the opportunity, of course, I'll take them,” she admitted.
“It’s only gonna get me closer to the belt, since they are ranked above me. But, at this point, anything that's getting me closer is formidable.”
Pennington is full of confidence that she can step into the Octagon and get the victory on Saturday. That confidence is backed up by the determination of a fighter who refuses to quit, and someone who, as a new mom, has someone to be an example to. That makes for a dangerous, focused fighter.
“I recently said that this fight is for every version of myself that didn't give up, and that's true,” she explained.
“I've been in the sport for a very long time. I’ve been with UFC for 11 years now [and] had my ups and downs. I faced the best of the best. But, at certain points, there were times when I did want to give up. But that's not me.
“I am a lifelong martial artist, like I said, and this is what I love to do, and I'm going to do it until I stop loving doing it, or I'm ready to have another child, to be honest with you. But, at this point, I'm just ready to continue to be here to show my daughter how much resilience and strength her mom has.”
