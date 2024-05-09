Tecia Pennington: Get Ready For A Sharknado

During her sit-down with UFC.com ahead of her return, Pennington's enthusiasm is clear to see. The 34-year-old was a mainstay of the strawweight division, having featured in The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned, the season that established the 115-pound weight class in the UFC.

Then fighting under her maiden name of Torres, Pennington amassed a career record of 13-6, and was a constant presence in the strawweight top 15. But in 2022, her career took a back seat as she started a family with her wife and fellow UFC athlete, Raquel Pennington.

While Raquel chased her dream of capturing the 135-pound title – a dream that became a reality in January – Tecia went through a different challenge as she went through pregnancy, then childbirth, as she gave birth to their baby daughter in June 2023.

Now, after battling back to full fighting fitness, "The Tiny Tornado" is ready to return to action once again, and she can't wait.