Teila Tuli, 1968-2024

An accomplished sumo wrestler, Hawaii's Tuli was among the pioneers who stepped up to compete at UFC 1 in Colorado, and in the first MMA fight many people saw, at least in the United States, a head kick from Gordeau sent Tuli's tooth flying, ending their bout in emphatic fashion.
And while his MMA career was over, Tuli, now known as Taylor Wily, became an accomplished actor, best known for a 10-year recurring role as Kamekona Tupuola on Hawaii Five-O.
Executive producer of Hawaii Five-O, Peter Lenkov, wrote on Instagram, "T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular…on the show…and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother."
The UFC family sends its sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Teila Tuli.
