Teila Tuli, 1968-2024

An accomplished sumo wrestler, Hawaii's Tuli was among the pioneers who stepped up to compete at UFC 1 in Colorado, and in the first MMA fight many people saw, at least in the United States, a head kick from Gordeau sent Tuli's tooth flying, ending their bout in emphatic fashion.

And while his MMA career was over, Tuli, now known as Taylor Wily, became an accomplished actor, best known for a 10-year recurring role as Kamekona Tupuola on Hawaii Five-O.