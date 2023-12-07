 Skip to main content
Tatsuro Taira of Japan reacts to his win in a 130-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tatsuro Taira Wants To Climb The Ladder

UFC Flyweight Prospect Tatsuro Taira Believes An Excellent Showing Versus Carlos Hernandez At UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Could Propel Him Into The Rankings.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @TGerbasi • Dec. 7, 2023

There are no belts on the line this Saturday when Tatsuro Taira faces Carlos Hernandez at the UFC APEX, no movement into the Top 10 or Top 5 for the winner, or even a main event slot.

But when the unbeaten Taira risks his perfect record against the Chicago native, there’s a feeling that this might not be the last time the two 125-pound prospects meet.

“He’s the toughest opponent that I’ve faced in my career,” said Taira, who has won each of his four trips to the Octagon since making his debut in May of 2022. “I think he has the potential to be one of the best fighters in the division, too, so this is a great opportunity. I think my skills match up really well against him, and I hope a victory over him will enter me into the rankings.”

At just 23 years old, Taira has time to get there, but if he can defeat Hernandez like he has Carlos Candelario, CJ Vergara, Jesus Aguilar and Edgar Chairez, that number might be next to his name in time for Christmas.

Tatsuro Taira poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on December 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
“I really do hope so,” Taira said. “I know it’s not in my control, but I really want to be moving up the division as quickly as I can, and into the Top 15 rankings. When you’re a ranked fighter, you only get big, tough fights – and that’s exactly what I want.”

It’s the ambition and confidence of youth, but when the Octagon door shuts, he doesn’t fight like an impatient kid. Instead, he’s looked like a seasoned vet, impressing onlookers with his poise under pressure. Subsequently, the Okinawa native has established himself as the brightest Japanese prospect to hit the UFC in years, and that’s turning heads back home, where he’s an example for the next wave of fighters from his nation hoping to reach where he’s at. That’s pressure for some; for Taira, it’s something completely different.

“Being a role model is something that I take pride in, and something that’s important, but I don’t feel pressure – it’s an honor,” he said. “I just want to be myself, have fun, and help lead the next generation.”

Tatsuro Taira Secures Triangle Armbar Submission | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
Tatsuro Taira Secures Triangle Armbar Submission | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
And if he can compete on a UFC card in Japan, well, you know how that would go over.

“It would truly be a dream come true,” said Taira. “I set my sights on the UFC a long time ago. I’m thrilled to be here, but a big part of my vision was competing in the famed Octagon in Asia – specifically Japan. It’s hard to put into words, but it would mean the world, because I want to be a leader of MMA where I’m from, and there’s no better way to do that than in person.”

And with his hero – his grandfather – in the front row.

“Absolutely, I’ll get him tickets to be sitting right next to Mr. (Dana) White,” he smiles.

