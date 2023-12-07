Tatsuro Taira Wants To Climb The Ladder

But when the unbeaten Taira risks his perfect record against the Chicago native, there’s a feeling that this might not be the last time the two 125-pound prospects meet.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

“He’s the toughest opponent that I’ve faced in my career,” said Taira, who has won each of his four trips to the Octagon since making his debut in May of 2022. “I think he has the potential to be one of the best fighters in the division, too, so this is a great opportunity. I think my skills match up really well against him, and I hope a victory over him will enter me into the rankings.”

At just 23 years old, Taira has time to get there, but if he can defeat Hernandez like he has Carlos Candelario, CJ Vergara, Jesus Aguilar and Edgar Chairez, that number might be next to his name in time for Christmas.