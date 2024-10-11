Tatsuro Taira Preps For A Dogfight

You wouldn’t have heard these words out of the Okinawa native’s mouth when he debuted back in May of 2022 with a three-round decision win over Carlos Candelario, but as the level of competition rose and the stakes got higher, Taira delivered. This was never more evident than in June, when he picked up his third Performance of the Night bonus for a second-round stoppage of Alex Perez. And while Perez was forced out of the bout due to a knee injury, it was Taira showing he could hang with a legit contender before the end came.

“I was prepared for his calf kick and takedown defense,” said Taira of the Perez fight. “But, for us, from the beginning to the end, I could fight with my real power and real skillset. I learned a lot from that fight because of the preparation and then the fight itself.”