Tatsuro Taira Meets The Future Head-On

“It's been amazing,” he said. “I have so many supporters back home, and it warms my heart. I'm excited to put on another show for them.”

The next show time for the 23-year-old is this Saturday, when he faces Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jesus Aguilar at a familiar - albeit fairly quiet - location: Las Vegas’ UFC APEX.

“I like the atmosphere of the UFC APEX because it's like a theatre, and I can just relax and fight,” said Taira. “That being said, I do want to fight in larger arenas in the future so I can entertain more fans in person. I'm sure many Japanese people would buy a ticket.”

That’s a guarantee, as Taira has the potential to usher in a new chapter for Japanese MMA in the UFC, and while that’s a lot to place on any young fighter’s shoulders, he seems equipped to handle it, just as he’s shown grace under the pressure of keeping his perfect pro record.