Tatsuro Taira Is On The Right Path

These international stars had mixed results in the UFC, but their presence was a reminder of the talent present in a country that always embraced mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, that presence has been sporadic at best, but with fighters like 22-year-old Tatsuro Taira arriving to compete in the big show, hopes are high that a new wave of Japanese fighters are on their way.

“There are many fighters from Japan who could compete and do well on the international stage today,” said Taira through a translator. “I hope more fighters from Japan continue to get opportunities to represent the country in the UFC’s Octagon.”

So far, Taira is doing his nation proud, having already secured his first UFC victory over Carlos Candelario in May. It was a patient and technically sound effort from the Okinawa native, who took the win via scores of 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, looking like a seasoned vet and not a 22-year-old rookie.

“I never thought I was fighting like a veteran; this is just me,” said Taira, who improved to 11-0 with the win. “I have a lot of experience, and my parents did a great job of raising me, and I have a great team behind me. I want to continue competing at the highest level, and truly become a veteran of the UFC.”

That poise is something in the DNA of Taira, who, when asked on his UFC bio form for his heroes, selected not one of the aforementioned MMA standouts, but his grandfather, who is enjoying watching his grandson chase his dream.