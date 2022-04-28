Tatsuro Taira Hopes For A Memorable Debut

Taira got his start in mixed martial arts when he tagged along with his older brother to the gym at 15 years old. The everyday grind of leveling up each area of his game is something that caught his attention immediately, and that competitive curiosity drives him in training.

In terms of what he hopes to reveal to the UFC audience in his first foray to the Octagon, Taira expresses general excitement about his unknown status at present and the clean slate that provides him.

“I have a lot of (skills) to show,” he said. “I am good at kicking, striking and also grappling. I want everybody to enjoy which fighting style I can show because I have a lot of drawers to pull from.”

For his introductory bout, Taira draws fellow UFC debutant Carlos Candelario, who does hold a slight edge in experience, considering he competed twice on Dana White’s Contender Series. After defeating Ronaldo Candido in 2017 but not getting a contract, he received one in 2021, despite losing a close decision to Victor Altamirano. The defeat was Candelario’s first of his pro career, and so he’s certainly keen to take Taira’s “0” when the two square off on April 30.

Amidst all the general excitement of making his debut, Taira is also eager to make the walk. He expects some nerves, naturally, but once he steps into the cage, he’ll feel nothing but happiness. Taira anticipates a fast start from his foe, and by the sound of it, he wants to meet him headfirst in the middle of the Octagon.