Tatsuro Taira | Experience Is Everything

The split decision verdict highlighted a few flaws in Taira’s game, and the 25-year-old from Japan believes he put those lessons into action in the lead-up to his third straight main event at UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park.

Originally set to fight Amir Albazi, Taira is now occupying the place of the experienced veteran against HyunSung Park, a graduate of the Road to UFC tournament and winner of his first two UFC bouts.

“(Royval) taught me how important experience is,” Taira told UFC.com. “It’s my turn now to tell (Park) that being experienced is (important).”

Going toe-to-toe with a former title challenger for 25 minutes is no small accomplishment, even in defeat. Taira pushed Royval for five rounds, although the judges gave the split nod to the Colorado-native.