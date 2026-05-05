Tatsuro Taira | Carrying A Country’s Dream

“I got relieved,” Taira told UFC.com “At least I can have a title fight. I prepared (even) more for this title shot.”

Granted, time is on Taira’s side at 26 years old. The Okinawa native has long been touted as a champion in the making, dating back to his debut as a 22-year-old in May 2022. His rise was steady as he accumulated Octagon experience. After opening his UFC account to the tune of five wins (including three finishes), Taira earned his first main event opportunity against former title challenger Alex Perez.

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Taira aced the test, looking dominant and composed until Perez went down in the second round with a knee injury. Four months later, Taira had another title challenger in his sights in the form of Brandon Royval. The two engaged in a grueling back-and-forth affair that featured some uncharted territory as the fight went the full 25 minutes. Although Royval earned the split nod from the judges, “Raw Dog” was incredibly complimentary to his foe in the aftermath. Real recognizing real, as it were.