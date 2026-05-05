Tatsuro Taira | Carrying A Country’s Dream

You never know what’s going to happen when it comes to the fight game. The best laid plans can crumble at a moment’s notice, so the best thing anyone can do is focus on what they can control. For fighters, that means what they do in training and in the Octagon, but even then, accidents occur, which was the case when Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm against Joshua Van, losing the flyweight title 26 seconds in their bout at UFC 323.
That injury, plus two second-round stoppages on the bounce, put Tatsuro Taira in pole position for a shot at the newly minted champion, and it seemed like UFC’s first title bout between fighters born after 2000 was set for UFC 327 in Miami.
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An injury to Van scrapped those plans, but the pairing was maintained and set to go down at UFC 328 on May 9. All told, a 4-week delay is the best-case scenario, especially with Pantoja impatiently waiting in the wings, so the swift rebooking was a comfort to Taira.
“I got relieved,” Taira told UFC.com “At least I can have a title fight. I prepared (even) more for this title shot.”
Granted, time is on Taira’s side at 26 years old. The Okinawa native has long been touted as a champion in the making, dating back to his debut as a 22-year-old in May 2022. His rise was steady as he accumulated Octagon experience. After opening his UFC account to the tune of five wins (including three finishes), Taira earned his first main event opportunity against former title challenger Alex Perez.
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Taira aced the test, looking dominant and composed until Perez went down in the second round with a knee injury. Four months later, Taira had another title challenger in his sights in the form of Brandon Royval. The two engaged in a grueling back-and-forth affair that featured some uncharted territory as the fight went the full 25 minutes. Although Royval earned the split nod from the judges, “Raw Dog” was incredibly complimentary to his foe in the aftermath. Real recognizing real, as it were.
Once again showing great maturity, Taira bounced back in 2025 with real emphasis. First came a headliner against short-notice replacement Hyunsung Park, and Taira disposed of the rising prospect in a manner befitting of a true-blue title contender. His breakout, though, came at UFC 323 when he took on former champion Brandon Moreno. After a competitive first round, Taira imposed his will on Moreno and scored a stoppage midway through the second round, becoming the first man to finish “The Assassin Baby.”
It was later that night that the belt changed hands, and while Taira predicted Pantoja would defend the title again, he held interest in fighting Van after watching how the new champion took the fight to Royval at UFC 317.
“So excited to fight with him,” Taira said. “I know it’s a battle between young generation fighters. I want to teach him how to fight during the fight.”
One way Taira has sharpened his skills is by taking his training camp stateside and to the talent-rich mats in Denver, Colorado. Training with the likes of Cory Sandhagen at the newly opened Tiger Beetle Martial Arts, Taira has enjoyed the different looks provided, as well as the hospitality from the Americans.
“I really appreciate that they welcome us as a teammate, a true teammate,” Taira said. “It’s nothing different compared to my Okinawan team (The Black Belt Japan). I represent Japan as well as Colorado.”
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When he thinks about his championship opportunity, Taira imagines a definitive change-of-hands, which is to say he believes he can stop Van inside the distance. In the Octagon, only Charles Johnson has stopped Van, but the champion was also submitted in his third professional bout. Van is a remarkably different fighter from either of those versions of himself, but Taira also believes he is making improvements in leaps and bounds — the confidence of youth.
But Taira also has a legacy he wants to start carving out for himself. A win on May 9 not only means getting the belt wrapped around his waist but also becoming the first undisputed champion from Japan. It’s a potentially landscape-changing achievement, one for which “The Best” feels more than ready.
“It’s been my dream to take the UFC belt to Japan,” he said. “It’s not only my dream, but also the Japanese people’s dream, so I will do it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.