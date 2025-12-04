Tatsuro Taira Is Edging Closer To His Dream

Taira faces the biggest test of his career to date when he steps into the Octagon this weekend at UFC 323 in Las Vegas, where he takes on two-time former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a three-round main card matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

It’s a big opportunity, and one that Taira says he’s proved – both to himself and the UFC’s matchmakers – that he’s ready for.

That confidence comes from his last two fights – a split-decision defeat to then-No. 1 contender Brandon Royval, and a second-round submission victory over South Korea’s Hyun Sung Park, who stepped in on short notice to replace Amir Albazi.