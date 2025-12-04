Tatsuro Taira Is Edging Closer To His Dream

Ever since his arrival in the UFC, Tatsuro Taira has been earmarked as a potential title contender, and now, as he approaches his ninth UFC fight, he stands closer than ever to his first championship opportunity.
Taira faces the biggest test of his career to date when he steps into the Octagon this weekend at UFC 323 in Las Vegas, where he takes on two-time former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a three-round main card matchup at T-Mobile Arena.
It’s a big opportunity, and one that Taira says he’s proved – both to himself and the UFC’s matchmakers – that he’s ready for.
That confidence comes from his last two fights – a split-decision defeat to then-No. 1 contender Brandon Royval, and a second-round submission victory over South Korea’s Hyun Sung Park, who stepped in on short notice to replace Amir Albazi.
“I’d say the fight against Royval was one of my biggest (performances),” he said.
“And don’t forget my last one with Park. Those two would be the two biggest fights so far.
“Of course, I was preparing to face Amir, so it was a bit of a disappointment there. But I was very well trained, and I felt I could win against anyone.
“I was able to prove that against Park, so I think it was overall a good experience, a good fight.”
Despite losing out on the scorecards to Royval in October 2024, Taira gained a lot from the experience and came out of the fight knowing that he could mix it with the best contenders in the division.
“That fight against Royval was a very good learning experience for me,” he explained.
“I learned a lot. A lot of experience. A lot of confidence, as well.
“So, even going in against Park, I was confident I could tell him that the fighters he’d been fighting against weren’t at my level, and that I’m at a totally different level.
“I was able to prove that, so the Royval fight taught me a lot and gave me a lot of experience.”
Boosted by the experience gained against Royval, and with renewed momentum following his finish of Park, Taira heads into this weekend looking to stand out from the pack during an important time for the 125-pound class.
“It’s a big month for the flyweight division this December,” he said.
"Especially my fight against Moreno. I’m hoping this will be a very important match to determine who’s taking the next title shot, so I’m very excited to take this one and go against either Pantoja or Van.”
The matchup itself will see Taira test his skills against Moreno, whose all-around skillset has taken him to two undisputed flyweight titles and one interim belt during his decorated UFC career.
The Mexican star’s boxing has stood him in good stead throughout his UFC career, and Taira has worked diligently in the early part of his training camp to sharpen that side of his game ahead of Saturday night’s clash in Vegas.
“Back when I was in Japan, I did bring some boxing-style fighters to prepare for this fight,” he explained.
“Since coming to the US, I’ve been working exclusively with the guys at the gym.”
The matchup is one of the most intriguing clashes on the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the ESPN era, and Taira said fans can expect a fast-paced, action-packed encounter.
“(Expect) a lot of scrambles, a lot of striking, a lot of time in striking positions,” he said.
“I’d say it’ll be an exciting fight that will not go to a decision.”
If Taira can improve his record to 18-1 by adding Moreno’s name to his resumé, the Japanese contender might not be too far away from a shot at the title.
And with fellow countryman Kyoji Horiguchi eyeing championship gold at 135 pounds, the proposition of a potential event on Japanese soil, featuring both Horiguchi and Taira, might become a distinct possibility.
“Bringing that belt back to Japan is definitely one of my big dreams and goals as a fighter, something that I really want to achieve,” said Taira.
“I really feel that moment is getting closer, so I really want to get this win this week, and hopefully have a title shot next year.”
