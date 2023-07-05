All Aboard The Tatsuro Taira Train

International Fight Week
The Tatsuro Taira bandwagon is filling up as the flyweight prospect looks to make it 4-0 in the Octagon against newcomer Edgar Chairez this Saturday, but the calmest 23-year-old you’ll ever meet isn’t flustered by all the acclaim.
“I pay attention to it because I really love my fans and appreciate all the support, at home in Japan and internationally,” Taira said. “Honestly, I want to get noticed and I want more attention, because I want to bring the UFC to Japan.”
The last time the Octagon was in the land of the rising sun was September of 2017, and already, the MMA scene in Japan wasn’t as robust as it once was. But with fighters like the unbeaten Taira starting to make noise in the UFC, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and he’s already starting to see a shift.
“There’s been an increase in support, which I’m really grateful for,” he said. “Japan has amazing MMA fans; I feel like the country has gotten behind me, and it motivates me.”
Taira is an easy sell to both new and old fans of the sport. First, and most importantly, he can fight. But he also has a grace and poise in and out of the Octagon, and that’s not only helped him to victories over Carlos Candelario, CJ Vergara and Jesus Aguilar, but allowed him to navigate fighting for the biggest promotion in the sport. And in his eyes, that calm, cool and collected approach to his day job is the secret to his success.
“I’d have to say (the key) is my mindset,” he said. “I’ve always envisioned where and what I want to be. I have a strong spirit to bring the championship belt to Japan whenever I enter the cage, and that’s what’s fueled my success so far. I work very hard, and I enjoy the process.”
Tatsuro Taira Stays Undefeated With Second Round Armbar | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo
And while there was a twist in the road on his way to Saturday’s bout when his June 24 bout with Kleydson Rodrigues was scrapped when the Brazilian had weight cutting issues, Mexico’s Chairez stepped in, Taira gets a fight, and he believes a win will get him into the rankings at 125 pounds.
“Entering the rankings is important because I want to fight against the best of the best,” said Taira. “I think a victory will get me into the Top 15, and I want to work my way up as soon as possible.”
Once he’s there, the dream isn’t a secret. Taira wants to wear those UFC gloves in his home country.
“That is one of my biggest dreams,” he said. “MMA has a proud history in Japan, and my goal is to strengthen and honor that tradition, and help it grow as much as possible. I want to bring the world to Japan.”
If he hits his mark, expect to see his biggest fan – his grandfather – in attendance, or at least watching from home, like he inevitably will be when Taira takes to the Octagon against Chairez.
“My grandfather is confident in me but, as an elder, he worries about me a lot,” said Taira. “But honestly, I’m just as concerned for him. It’s important he remains healthy, especially while I’m gone, because I already can’t wait to see him again.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.