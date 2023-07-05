All Aboard The Tatsuro Taira Train

“I pay attention to it because I really love my fans and appreciate all the support, at home in Japan and internationally,” Taira said. “Honestly, I want to get noticed and I want more attention, because I want to bring the UFC to Japan.”

The last time the Octagon was in the land of the rising sun was September of 2017, and already, the MMA scene in Japan wasn’t as robust as it once was. But with fighters like the unbeaten Taira starting to make noise in the UFC, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and he’s already starting to see a shift.

“There’s been an increase in support, which I’m really grateful for,” he said. “Japan has amazing MMA fans; I feel like the country has gotten behind me, and it motivates me.”