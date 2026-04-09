Tatiana Suarez Wants To Leave No Doubt

“I like to kind of fly under the radar. I’ve always been like this,” she admitted. Actually, when I was a kid, I kind of was like, ‘Look at me! Look at me!’ But now, as an adult, and over the years, I was more like, I kind of just like to do my own thing. I swear, if I could fight and not have to be in front of a crowd, I would do it, you know? So, I don't really like the media stuff. Like, hey, it's nice. I'm talking to you. But if it wasn't in the job description, I wouldn't be like, ‘Yeah, let's go do that.’”

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Suarez is less shy about her career, however, and has clear goals for herself. At the top of that list is the undisputed UFC women’s strawweight title, an achievement she agonizingly missed out on in her last Octagon appearance. Now she’s looking to build her way back to the top, and on Saturday night, she’ll face Loopy Godinez on the preliminary card of UFC 327 in Miami.

It’s a matchup Suarez admits she hadn’t considered, or asked for, previously. But, upon being presented with the matchup and looking at the landscape of the 115-pound division, she recognized that it’s a fight that makes a lot of sense.

“They just gave me the name. They told me the name – I said yes,” she explained. “She's on a two-fight winning streak right now. She had a close fight with the now-champion (Mackenzie Dern). She had a close fight with Virna (Jandiroba), who fought for the championship recently, and had a competitive fight with Mackenzie. So to me, it does make sense, but it wasn't my strategy.

“But in my mind, when I look at it like that, it definitely makes sense, and it definitely puts me in talks, when I win on Saturday, to go ahead and fight for the belt after, because I think Mackenzie just fought Virna. I know that Virna called out Mackenzie after her fight, but it's like, well, we just saw that. So I think some new blood would be great.”