Tatiana Suarez | It’s A Long Way To The Top…

The 34-year-old has had to deal with health issues and lengthy injury setbacks that have prevented her from showcasing her skills at the very top of her profession.

But now, after years of hard work away from the bright lights of the Octagon, she’s ready to fulfill her fighting potential when she challenges Zhang Weili for the undisputed UFC women’s strawweight title at UFC 312 on February 8 in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of her title challenge at UFC 312, let’s take a rollercoaster ride through Suarez’s athletic career so far…

Missing her Olympic dream