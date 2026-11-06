Tatiana Suarez Is Relishing The Challenge

After years of injury and adversity, Tatiana Suarez is back to full fitness, back to her best, and back to make another run towards the undisputed women’s strawweight title. Suarez battled her way back to fitness to earn a shot at then-champion Zhang Weili back in February 2025, but the matchup at UFC 312 didn’t go her way as, hampered by a nasty cut on her knee, she battled to the distance only to lose out on the scorecards.
While she refused to use the injury as any kind of excuse for her defeat that night, she did reveal it was a tricky one to heal up from.
“Oh, I just had to not be on it for a while,” she explained. “I couldn't bend my knee. It was honestly — it was like a pretty s***** injury because it's a cut, but it's so deep, and it's on your knee, so then you just can't do much. So, I just did stuff with my upper body.”
Now, though, Suarez is happy, healthy, and grateful to be in position to pursue the career she loves as he prepares for UFC fight number 11.
“I'm so happy about that, you know?” she said. “I'm very happy that I'm healthy. I never take that for granted because obviously no one wants to be injured. It's awful, and so yeah, I'm excited that I can just focus on my craft and not have to worry about recovering from anything. [I’m] just focusing on becoming a better MMA fighter.”
Suarez returns November 7 for a pivotal strawweight clash with fellow former title challenger Virna Jandiroba in a matchup that could potentially propel the winner into a title fight with current champion Mackenzie Dern in early 2027.
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Suarez’s meeting with Jandiroba marks the culmination of a thrice-booked matchup, with two prior bouts both falling by the wayside due to injury to both women. Now, with both athletes fit and prepared, they’ll finally get to face off in the Octagon.
“I watch every fighter that's at my weight class. So yeah, I'm very familiar with her game. But at the same time, I felt like this camp’s never got started,” Suarez explained. “The one when she hurt her knee was pretty quick. So then, you know, I changed opponents, and then it was [Jessica] Andrade, and it was, I think, eight weeks [out], so it wasn't that last minute. It was basically at the start of a camp where she had gotten injured. And then the other one, it was just because I was gonna fight for the title instead. I figured we would fight sometime, you know? I mean, our win percentage is up there, so I felt like we would eventually fight.”
With Jandiroba finishing 14 of her 23 career wins by submission, and Suarez claiming six of her 12 victories by the same method, it’s clear that Saturday night’s co-main event tussle will pit two of the strawweight division’s most proficient grapplers. Suarez said they both have similar skillsets on the mat, and she’s excited to test her mettle against another bona fide finisher.
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“I feel like we're so similar in a lot of ways, but then also very different,” she said. “So it makes for a good matchup, you know, and it makes for a good chess match. So I'm actually super excited for it, just because it's a challenge.”
With both fighters more than capable of finishing the fight on the mat, Suarez said that her more diverse arsenal on the ground should stand her in good stead, and she plans to use her ground strikes effectively as the difference-maker in Saturday’s matchup.
“I've been working a lot on ground-and-pound, and stuff like that, so I definitely want to implement that in this fight,” she said. “Because if we're gonna just go grappling-for-grappling, that's not that fun. But if we're gonna add some ground and pound, I think that'd be great too, you know? So, I've been really working on that, and for me, I think I'm a great grappler. So, I just can't wait to show it.”
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And for Suarez, nothing would be better than registering back-to-back stoppage wins to build momentum as she looks to reposition herself for another shot at the title.
“I want a finish. Whether that's ground-and-pound, whether that's on the feet, or a submission, that's what I'm looking to do,” she said. “I want to finish this fight, so that's where I'm putting my energy, and I'm trying to manifest that as much as I can in my mind.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.