Tatiana Suarez Is Relishing The Challenge

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“I'm so happy about that, you know?” she said. “I'm very happy that I'm healthy. I never take that for granted because obviously no one wants to be injured. It's awful, and so yeah, I'm excited that I can just focus on my craft and not have to worry about recovering from anything. [I’m] just focusing on becoming a better MMA fighter.”

Suarez returns November 7 for a pivotal strawweight clash with fellow former title challenger Virna Jandiroba in a matchup that could potentially propel the winner into a title fight with current champion Mackenzie Dern in early 2027.

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Suarez’s meeting with Jandiroba marks the culmination of a thrice-booked matchup, with two prior bouts both falling by the wayside due to injury to both women. Now, with both athletes fit and prepared, they’ll finally get to face off in the Octagon.

“I watch every fighter that's at my weight class. So yeah, I'm very familiar with her game. But at the same time, I felt like this camp’s never got started,” Suarez explained. “The one when she hurt her knee was pretty quick. So then, you know, I changed opponents, and then it was [Jessica] Andrade, and it was, I think, eight weeks [out], so it wasn't that last minute. It was basically at the start of a camp where she had gotten injured. And then the other one, it was just because I was gonna fight for the title instead. I figured we would fight sometime, you know? I mean, our win percentage is up there, so I felt like we would eventually fight.”