Tatiana Suarez Is Ready To Show Her Best Self

Suarez has had to overcome plenty of adversity during her life, both inside and outside of the sporting arena, and those prior battles have helped give Suarez perspective, and the ability to move on quickly from setbacks.

“I’ve lost so many times during wrestling,” she said.

Everything You Need To Know Aboiut Noche UFC And Canelo vs Crawford

“I’ve wrestled since I was three years old. I've had so many losses because I've just been competing in it for so long... For me, there’s losses on the mat and losses outside of the mat, like in life. I had cancer, but then I won, because I beat it! And other setbacks – I had a neck injury when I was wrestling and I had to take some time off. And then I ended up fighting MMA, and I’ve had a lot of injuries throughout my career... But, for me, I always keep a positive mindset, and I always just keep going forward.”

That positivity extends to her own self-confidence, which remains undimmed, though she did reveal one particular issue that she had to deal with against Zhang that she wishes she could have avoided.