Tarp Or No Tarp With Nicky Rod | UFC FIGHT PASS

Dirt Bike Riding

Dress Code: Tarp Required

“Realistically, I would say tarp on. Just because if you’re on the track and you’re catching somebody else’s dirt coming up, it’ll pop you in the chest pretty well. I’d say for trail riding on a sunny day and you’re taking some videos, then top off. You can live the best of both lives.”

Baseball

Dress Code: Tarps Off

“Baseball, definitely tarp off. Soak up some sun rays and look good swinging the bat.”

Hunting

Dress Code: Tarps Off

“I definitely have never been hunting, but I will go in the future, for sure. I’m intrigued by archery; it’s a very primitive way to catch your food. Anybody can shoot a gun, but it takes quite a bit of skill to be a fine archer.”